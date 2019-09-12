Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo Switch's answer to Wii Fit

Looking to do a proper work out in your living room? Me neither. However, if you want a Nintendo Switch game that uses more of your body than just your fingertips, the Ring Fit Adventure is set to bring a fitness-minded video game to the bestselling Nintendo Switch console.

Launching on October 18, Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo's latest attempt to trick gamers into exercising, using full-body movement as inputs to fight monsters to traverse levels in a quest to defeat "an evil body-building dragon named 'Drago'." Wonder how they came up with that one?

Featuring two new pieces of hardware for the Nintendo Switch, the Leg-Strap (which straps to your leg with one Joy-Con) and the Ring-Con (a pliable wheel that you hold in both hands), it follows in the footsteps of the Wii Fit balance board, or popular Wii Sports titles. We got a bewildering teaser last week, but now have a firmer idea of what we're getting ourselves in for.

Angled as a mix of "adventure game" and exercise regime, you'll be doing various movements to work your upper and lower body, with a dash of yoga moves involved as well – and it's probably more fun that the forced smiles in the trailer below makes out.

Switch accessories for all!

Nintendo has probably worked harder on accessories for Nintendo Switch than it has for any console before it. With the cardboard-based Nintendo Labo range and venture into Labo VR goggles, alongside the expected smattering of Nintendo Switch carry cases, controllers, and screen protectors, there's a host of add-on hardware to enhance your experience.

Of course, those experiences cost more money, and we advise anyone to think carefully about whether they'll actually make use of these alternative modes of play – or have the room to store them – before committing to a purchase. But knowing Nintendo's track record on attracting casual gamers with this kind of fitness shtick, the Ring Fit Adventure will no doubt found a market.