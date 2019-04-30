PS5 games: all the games confirmed and expected on the PlayStation 5

Once upon a time the PlayStation 5 merely seemed like a gamer's dream but, now Sony has dropped the first solid details of its next generation console, things are starting to get very real.

Despite knowing we won't be seeing a PS5 release date before mid-2020, we can't help but stargaze and speculate about what PS5 games Sony has in the works - and what these next generation titles could look like.

While Sony has confirmed some of the games coming to the PS5, we can assume that a lot of the developer's upcoming exclusive titles will be coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

So without further ado, we've gathered together this handy guide to all the PS5 games Sony has confirmed - and some that we expect to see...

Cyberpunk 2077

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that its dystopian cyberpunk title is being developed with next generation consoles in mind.

In an interview with VG247 last year, CD Projekt Red revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to work with future gaming technology.

“Next gen hasn’t been announced yet, so we can only speculate,” CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński explained. “Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations.

“The game is developed in such a way that it can use very powerful future equipment."

Whether Cyberpunk 2077 will just release as a PS5 game, or be accessible on both current and next generation consoles as a cross-generation title, is still open to speculation. But we think it's safe to say it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 will be a PS5 game.

Death Stranding

Image credit: Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima and Sony have been pretty tight-lipped about whether we will be seeing Death Stranding as a PS5 game. But in an interview with Wired, Sony's Mark Cerny hinted that we could be seeing the allusive title on both PS5 and PS4.

When asked by Wired about the transition from PS4 to next generation, and how Death Stranding will fit into this process, Cerny gave a "pregnant pause" and a glib smile before a spokesperson interjected that game would be released for PS4.

It's not exactly a confirmation but Cerny's response has definitely fueled speculation that Death Stranding will be a cross-generation release.

Ghost of Tsushima

Image credit: SuckerPunch

Perhaps more wishful thinking on our part, but we haven't heard much in the way of Ghost of Tsushima news since the new IP was revealed at Paris Games Week 2017.

We do know that SuckerPunch's historical open world adventure will take players back to Feudal Japan and that development is well underway, but we have little information about when Ghost of Tsushima will release - or what consoles we will see it on.

Given the high-quality graphics we've seen in the trailers to date, we wouldn't be surprised if the title releases on both PS4 and PS5. However, Sony and SuckerPunch have remained tight-lipped about whether Ghost of Tsushima will be a PS5 game.

The Last of Us: Part 2

Image credit: Naughty Dog

Much like Ghost of Tsushima, we know little in the way of when we will see The Last of Us: Part 2 - or whether it will release for PS5. However we think it's a safe assumption that any Sony exclusives that haven't got a solid release date yet are likely to be cross-generation releases. That's our hope for The Last of Us: Part 2 anyway.

It would seem slightly odd for Sony to release one of its most eagerly anticipated sequels for just the PS4 at the end of the console's life cycle. So we think it's a safe bet to assume Joel and Ellie will make their way to the PS5, instantly becoming one of the best PS5 games.

Starfield

Image credit: Bethesda

Bethesda has quite a lot of projects in the works, but the one we seem to know the least about is Starfield. All we know so far is that Starfield is the gaming behemoth's first new IP for 25 years and will be a single player RPG set in outer space.

Having only seen an announcement trailer, we don't expect Starfield to release until at least 2020 which means it will land in the prime window to become a PS5 game. Bethesda hasn't let slip if this will be the case but it seems likely we will be venturing into Bethesda's galaxy on next generation consoles.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Image credit: Bethesda

As we said, Bethesda has been pretty busy behind the scenes since E3 2018. Not only is Starfield on the cards, but the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6 has also been confirmed to be in the works.

Bethesda's Todd Howard has already stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be coming out until after Starfield. So it'll be a while before we venture into Tamriel again, likely on next generation consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Ok, yes, we are being a bit hopeful here - mainly because Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced by Rockstar Games. But it's almost guaranteed that we will see a new instalation in the Grand Theft Auto series, and it's not going to be for a while.

Therefore, it is likely that a release date will fall into the next generation, making GTA 6 a PS5 game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Image credit: Square Enix

Again, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake has not been confirmed to be a PS5 game but Square Enix has confirmed the title will come to PS4 first - with an Xbox One and PC release likely in the future .

Given the age of the PS4, and the ambitious nature of the game, a cross-generation title with next-gen platforms isn't out of the question. So we're definitely hoping to see the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS5.