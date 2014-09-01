Sony teases three new devices ahead of IFA 2014

IFA 2014 is just days away and the rumour mill is at full speed as we enter the home stretch - even the manufacturers are getting in on the action with Sony releasing a video teaser for its press conference.

The theme is heavily based around the number three, and a split second glimpse of three silhouetted products in the YouTube clip reveals a tablet and two smartphones are on the way.

If we look at previous rumours it seems the handsets could well be the Sony Xperia Z3 and Xperia Z3 Compact, while the slate in question is apparently set to be a smaller take on the Xperia Z2 Tablet - the Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact, according to the rumours.

More of the same

The Xperia Z3 appears to be just a slight upgrade over the Xperia Z2, with various leaks suggesting only some very minor tweaks to the device.

The Sony press conference is taking place in Berlin on September 3 and TechRadar will be reporting live to bring you all the latest.