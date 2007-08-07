Trending
iPhone gets Web Gallery upgrade

Extra photo options pop up on iPhone's menu system

Apple iPhone owners now have an extra option for using their phone's photobook. The option 'Send to Web Gallery' has suddenly appeared as a photo option in the iPhone's menu system, according to reports.

The additional photo option has popped up on handsets updated with iPhone version 1.0.1 - the first software update - released last week . TUAW (The Unofficial Apple Weblog) reports that the option appeared without any syncing or connection. It suggests that the iPhone 1.0.1 update had a delayed implementation timed to coincide with Apple's new product launch yesterday.

TUAW reports that to get this option to work, iPhone owners need to have a .Mac account set up on their iPhone. Initial attempts to send a photo to a gallery result in a prompt to configure .Mac - an option that is not currently available on the .Mac homepage.

The .Mac Web Gallery is one of the new services offered in the iLife '08 upgrade announced yesterday by Apple.

