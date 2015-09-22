Our iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus verdicts are in

It's a big moment – our new iPhone reviews are up. We've given both handsets a thorough examination, which will hopefully help you decide whether either of them are worth your hard-earned cash.

We've got a full review of the iPhone 6S, where we talk through new features such as 3D Touch, that new A9 processor and iOS 9. Then there's our review of Apple's second-ever phablet, the iPhone 6S Plus, which packs these same features into a bigger frame.

Have either of these handsets improved on last year's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus? You'll have to go and read our reviews to find out.

We've also updated our Apple Watch review in light of the release of watchOS 2 – does the new software turn Apple's wearable into a must-have device?