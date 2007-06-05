Exclusive Porsche mobile phone details

Porsche has become the latest exclusive brand to battle for the hearts and wallets of mobile users. The first ever Porsche Design Mobile Phone, the P'9521, has been unveiled. It make its debut at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

The P'9521, which has been built in conjunction with Sagem , has a minimalist, rectangular flip-phone design. The casing is milled from a solid aluminium block, and the phone uses mineral glass for its display. The P'9521's flip features a double hinge design, enabling the display to rotate through 180 degrees once opened.

Eye-catching technology includes a fingerprint reader to identify the user for security reasons. Fingerprint security can be assigned to certain numbers stored in the phone or phone functions. It can be used to replace the standard PIN-code lock.

Spec-wise, the P'9521 is a quad-band GPRS/EDGE enabled phone (there's no 3G), and comes with a 3.2-megapixel autofocus camera. It has a flash and zoom plus video recording capabilities. A multi-format digital music player is onboard, offering up to 7 hours of MP3 playback. And a stereo speakerphone is built in too. Email is supported and the P'9521 features Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

The Porsche Design Mobile Phone P'9521 is expected to go on sale in the autumn, from Porsche Design Stores and other specialist mobile stores. No prices have yet been confirmed.

Porsche Design Mobile Phone P'9521 - key features