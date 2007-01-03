CES 2007: Fastap spreading over keypads

Digit Wireless' Fastap technology for mobile handsets has been honoured at the 2007 CES Innovations Award in Wireless Communications .

The Fastap keypad technology has been launched on mobile phones across the US, such as the LG AX490 (pictured above). According to Digit Wireless, users of Fastap text message 116 per cent more than those using standard 12-digit keypads.

According to Digit Wireless , Fastap 'improves technology adoption because it's easy, intuitive and it can fit on a small consumer-centric mobile phone'.

The company said new Fastap announcements will be made during CES next week.