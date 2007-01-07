CES 2007: Easy as ABC with Fastap

At last night's CES Unveiled press preview event, one of the things that caught our eye is Fastap . It's a new keypad design that combines a numeric keyboard together with a standard alphabetic keypad for mobile phones.

The difference is that Fastap uses different heights of keys. So when you're using the numbers you don't touch the letters, when you're using the letters you don't touch the numbers. Simple, yet very effective.

The company behind the patented technology, Digit Wireless, has signed up LG and other OEMs to manufacture Fastap phones.

A Fastap spokesman told Tech.co.uk that the main reason for Fastap being well received is because consumers still want phones to be a "a voice-centric experience" for phone use rather than the sometimes difficult user experience most smartphones currently force on the consumer.