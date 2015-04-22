Carphone's new network goes big on free roaming in 22 countries

Carphone Warehouse has announced its own mobile network, dubbed iD, offering low price 4G and some impressive roaming capabilities.

Piggybacking off the Three network, iD provides customers with free roaming in 22 countries around the world - 20 in Europe and two outside of it (Australia and the USA).

That beats Three's offering of 18 countries (10 in Europe and eight outside), where you can use your bundled minutes, texts and data in the designated territories at no extra cost.

So much free roaming

Carphone is also promising more control over your phone contract with bill shock prevention and flexibility over your usage - although we're waiting to hear just what that means.

4G for all

All plans feature 4G as standard, but with iD running off Three's network you may not be able to take advantage of superfast speeds as its LTE offering isn't as widespread as some of its rivals.

Full details on all the plans are yet to be revealed, but what we do know is iD will offer 12 month contracts - perfect for those who don't want to be tied down for two years - and 24 month deals.

One of its introductory deals will be the Samsung A3 on a 12 month 4G plan with 300 minutes, 5000 texts and 1GB data for £19.50.

We've contacted Carphone for more information on iD and we'll update this article when we get a response.

It's not live just yet, with iD officially launching in May, but you can register your interest on the site if you want to be kept in the loop.