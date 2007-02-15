Broadcom unveils shiny new mobile TV platform

Broadcom has today announced the launch of a new mobile television reference design platform that will be demonstrated at this week's 3GSM World Congress . Broadcom's new mobile TV platform is another step forward for manufacturers who plan to integrate mobile TV into their handsets.

Mobile TV is a hot topic at this year's 3GSM, with many companies introducing new cost-effective technologies designed to help integrate TV into existing handset designs - despite analyst's warnings that mobile TV might not be as popular with consumers as expected.

The new Broadcom system includes integrated mobile TV software on handsets, and a reference application that can be customised specifically for each manufacturer's handset design, enabling product differentiation that will help drive the widespread acceptance of high quality mobile television.

Broadcom is introducing the BCM92724 mobile TV reference design which includes the company's leading mobile and multimedia chips. Featured within the new platform is Broadcom's BCM2724 VideoCore mobile multimedia processor, the BCM2124 GPRS/GSM baseband processor and the BCM2045 Bluetooth transceiver with enhanced data rate features.