10 top how-to apps for Android

Don't Panic! Whether you need to wire a plug or style a pug, there are how-to guides galore to turn your Android device into a veritable Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy.

If you've got the question, these apps will tell you the answer to life, the universe and everything...

1. wikiHow

The sheer quantity of articles contributed to wikiHow (150,000 and counting) means quality can be an issue, but this is the place to go for articles on everything from "how to be faithful" to "how to make fake dog poo".

2. Instructables

Packed full of step-by-step DIY and craft tutorials, this is the place to go for a hands-on project. Thousands of makes include gadgets, gardening, cookery, keepsakes and clothes, and it's easy to add instructions for your own creations, too.

3. iFixit

Always worth a look before you dropkick a dodgy device to the kerb, this bumper repair manual offers fixes for a wide range of everyday electronics including PC and Apple laptops, consoles and mobile phones, with more guides added every week.

4. Jamie's 20 Minute Meals

Look beyond the annoyingly matey language and the unhyphenated title that implies a rundown of tiny dinners, and you'll find a slick step-by-step guide to more than 60 easy meals, plus 21 videos to help you master everyday kitchen tasks.

5. How To Tie A Tie

There are probably more how-to apps on this subject than any other, but this is one of the few to tackle the genuinely tricky art of tying a bowtie. Available offline, it's ideal for weddings in the middle of nowhere.

6. SAS Survival Guide

Ideal for when weddings in the middle of nowhere go bad, this app based on the teachings of former commando John 'Lofty' Wiseman includes a handy tool for turning your phone into a Morse code signalling device (rather than a phone).

7. First Aid By British Red Cross

It'll eat up 40MB, but it's worth it to have this offline info at your fingertips should you find yourself in an emergency. Step-by-step guides are invaluable in the heat of the moment, as well as for brushing-up in advance.

8. Photography Trainer

Get to grips with digital SLR photography with this app's easy-to-follow advice on shutter speed, aperture, ISO and more. Tips and tutorials cover plenty of conditions and are all available offline, so its easy to go wherever your lens leads you.

9. Cocktail Flow

If you're always in the kitchen at parties, why not make yourself useful with this step-by-step miscellany of mixology? Type the name of a drink to find the recipe, or select the ingredients you've got for a range of options.

10. iKamasutra

The original how-to guide comes in all shapes and sizes on the Google Play Store, but only this one boasts "soothing sitar music" to accompany its 110 positions. A free version offers 30 of these, which frankly seems like a bargain.

