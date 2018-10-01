The best Nintendo Switch Online deals: get the cheapest subscription prices in October 2018

The Nintendo Switch Online deals are finally here, allowing you to get your online membership sorted out for the massively-popular console. Nintendo joins the other consoles and their Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus services by charging for online gaming while throwing in a few tempting extras to sweeten the deal.

Nintendo Switch Online deals and prices

On the plus side, Nintendo Switch Online prices are far cheaper than those found on Xbox and PlayStation, costing just $19.99/£17.99/AU$29.95 for a 12-month subscription. It's early days, so there aren't many discounts around, and with it being so cheap already, we wouldn't expect any mega deals but we'll endeavour to show you the best Nintendo Switch Online deals via our price comparison technology.

What's included with Nintendo Switch Online subscription?

If you have an online subscription with any of the other consoles, you're looking at a similar setup with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Firstly, you need it to play multiplayer games online. So Splatoon 2 shootouts, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe races, Diablo III raids and the like will need an Online sub from now on. However, if a game is classed as free-to-play on the Nintendo store, you won't need a sub to play online - yes that includes Fortnite!

Nintendo Switch Online also includes cloud saves for you to backup save files online. This is great if your save file on the console becomes corrupted, you accidentally delete it, or you buy a new console in a few years time if Nintendo release a Nintendo Switch Slim or the like.

The service also gives you access to the new mobile app which will show you in-game stats, give you access to voice-chat functions and more details that'll be tailored to specific games in the future.

There are some free games to enjoy while your subscription is active, too. For now, these are retro NES titles, with 20 available right now and more to be added in the coming months.

Free games with Nintendo Switch Online subscription

Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda

Donkey Kong

Dr. Mario

Ghosts 'n Goblins

Excitebike

Double Dragon

Yoshi

Gradius

Tecmo Bowl

Pro Wrestling

River City Ransom

Tennis

Baseball

Ice Hockey

Ice Climber

Soccer

Balloon Fight

Solomon's Key (October)

NES Open Tournament Golf (October)

Super Dodge Ball (October)

Metroid (November)

Mighty Bomb Jack (November)

TwinBee (November)

Wario's Woods (December)

Ninja Gaiden (December)

Adventures of Lolo (December)

