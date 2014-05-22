Vodafone Smart Tab 4 goes head to head with EE's budget slate

Vodafone has announced its latest tablet, the 3G-enabled Smart Tab 4 which follows on, unsurprisingly, from the Smart Tab 3.

The low-end, 8-inch tablet has a resolution of 800 x 1280 and packs a 1.2GHz MediaTek quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 2MP rear camera, VGA front camera and a 4060mAh battery pack.

Those specs are reflected in the price. On pay-as-you-go the 16GB Smart Tab 4 is just £125, or just £29 upfront when signing up for a 2GB data contract at £20 a month for 24 months.

There is a microSD slot to build on the distinctly average internal storage by up to 64GB and the Smart Tab 4 comes running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean out of the box, but Vodafone has pledged up update to KitKat in the near future.

Can it fly higher than an Eagle?

The launch comes just a day after rival network EE made its play in the own branded tablet arena with the budget EE Eagle.

Also an 8-inch tablet, the Eagle is made by Huawei and comes with the same screen size, resolution and memory. However the quad-core processor clocks slightly faster at 1.6GHz and it's also 4G enabled.

The Eagle lands on May 28 for £199 upfront, although it can be nabbed for £49 on a £15 a month 2GB contract, promising 4G speeds at 24-30Mbps.