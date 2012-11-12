New Google Nexus devices hit UK Tuesday, with Google Play music store

Tomorrow marks a big day for those waiting to jump on board with the Google Nexus bandwagon, with three new devices going on sale in the UK.

The Google Nexus 10 tablet and the Google Nexus 4 smartphone, made by LG will hit the UK Google Play store at 8am on Tuesday.

The new iPad-bothering Nexus 10 (16GB) will be available from £319, while the Nexus 4 (8GB), will cost a surprisingly cheap £239, practically halving the price of any other device in its class.

As Google promises three new devices in its media release, it can be assumed that the promised 3G version of the Nexus 7 tablet may also be going on sale.

UPDATE: Google has now confirmed this with TechRadar.

Music store along for the ride

Alongside the hardware launches, Google is also rolling out the Google Play music download store, which appeared in the US a year ago, for Brit customers.

Songs and albums will be available to buy and download directly from the Google Play app on Android devices, but will also be playable on iOS devices through as well as the web-based HTML5 app.

The Google Music cloud storage service also features a new iTunes Match-like Scan & Match functionality to make tracks you already own freely available to stream on your devices.

Google explained: "Our new Scan & Match service streamlines the process of uploading your personal music to Google Play - we'll scan your iTunes or My Music folder, and any songs that match against our database will be automatically added to your online music library. You can store up to 20,000 songs online, for free, and stream tracks to any device."