New Dell Latitude 10 Windows 8 tablet means business

It's business time for Dell as it unveils the Dell Latitude 10, a Windows 8 tablet intended for the high flying exec.

The Latitude 10 is powered by an Intel Clover Trail Atom processor with 2GB of RAM.

The 10.1-inch screen should be roomy enough to show off the latest sales figures, while the optional Wacom stylus support means you can annotate as you go.

Port-talk

There's also a USB 2.0 port and SD card for expanding its uses, while a mini-HDMI port will allow important presentations to be shown off on the big screen.

Excitingly, the Latitude 10 also comes with removable and interchangeable 2-cell and 4-cell batteries which should keep you working through the night.

No word on availability or pricing just yet, but keep your eyes peeled for more details around the time of the Windows 8 launch date of October 25.