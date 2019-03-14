LogMeIn launches new UCC brand GoTo

Following its acquisition of Jive Communications less than a year ago, LogMeIn has launched a new brand for its Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) suite of solutions.

The new brand called GoTo includes its flagship meeting and webinar solutions, GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar, alongside its first truly integrated UCC solution GoToConnect as well as its new conference room solution GoToRoom.

Demand for all-in-one cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions is rising as businesses see the benefits of consolidating their standalone solutions for better cost control, enhanced management and security.

LogMeIn's decision to unify its portfolio of solutions under its new Go To brand allows the company to bring best-in-class meetings, rooms, voice and webinars together as it tries to better meet the needs of the UCC customers.

GoToConnect and GoToRoom

LogMeIn's first new product under the GoTo UCC brand is GoToConnect which will be generally available in North America in April with additional availability expected later this year.

The solution will provide customers with powerful audio, video and screensharing capabilities combined with cloud-based telephony in one complete package.

LogMeIn also recently announced a completely revamped conference room solution called GoToRoom that turns any mid-sized conference room into a video-enabled collaborative meeting space.

SVP and General Manager of UCC at LogMeIn, Mark Strassman explained why the company decided to unify its products under the GoTo brand in a statement, saying:

"End users in an organization are demanding a single, simple, consumer experience for all their audio, video, and chat communications - whether on mobile, desk phone, desktop, or in-room. At the same time, IT leaders and business owners want a single deployment and management experience from a single partner that they can trust to help them manage their complex UCC needs. Our new UCC solution is simple, elegant, intuitive and backed by a trusted global brand to meet the needs of business leaders and end-users.”