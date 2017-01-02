LG’s new Super UHD TVs will rock nano cell technology and four types of HDR

CES 2017 is almost here, which means TV manufacturers are just days away from debuting the latest and greatest in panel technology.

The first company to get a jump on the festivities is LG who today unveiled its new 2017 line-up of Super UHD TVs. The 4K TVs offer Active HDR with Dolby Vision, new nano cell technology (a variation of quantum dot) and LG’s proprietary webOS Smart TV platform.

The big differentiating factor between LG’s UHD line and its Super UHD series will be the use of quantum dots and support for all three versions of HDR – HDR10, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma – and comes ready to support Technicolor’s Advanced HDR format.

LG is also building HDR up-conversion into its screens with a feature called HDR Effect. HDR Effect takes standard dynamic range content and processes it frame-by-frame to improve brightness in specific areas, enhance contrast ratios and render more precise images.

So why include nano film? LG says that the swapping in of a quantum dot film should help prevent color fading as well as reduce reflectivity in brightly lit rooms. In the past, LG’s quantum dot film has made the screens look oversaturated, but there’s a good chance that’s going to be fixed with the third generation of the technology shown off at CES this week.

Like last year, LG’s Super UHD series will consist of three TVs – the SJ8000, SJ8500 and SJ9500 – the latter of which will be the thinnest of three at just 6.9mm at its thinnest point.

The SJ9500 will be available in two screen sizes, 86 and 65, while the SJ8500 and SJ8000 will come in all the normal sizes 65-inch, 60-inch and 55-inch. That said, the SJ8500 will also offer a 75-inch screen for anyone who wants something larger than a 65 but not as big as the 86-inch behemoth.

All screens in the Super UHD series will use webOS 3.5 and will include an updated motion-controlled Magic Remote. This year’s update to LG’s Smart TV platform brings Magic Link, a content recommendation service powered by LG, and Channel Plus, an aggregate of 70-plus free streaming digital channels including sports and news from national broadcast networks such as Fox Sports, Newsy, Sports Illustrated, TIME, Bloomberg, People, Funny or Die, Fail Army and more into your existing over-the-air TV channel options.

LG didn’t provide specific details on when the screens would be available to purchase, but money’s good that it will be sometime around March of this year.