LG showcases the future of digital signage at GITEX

At GITEX Technology Week 2017, LG is showcase its range of its slim, light and future display technology which will allow businesses to explore new ways to reach their consumers with a stunning visual experience.

Visitors to LG’s stand (Hall 6, MAC6-4) at GITEX will be met by an immersive nature experience with a unique digital palm tree installation featuring LG’s next generation Open Frame OLED signage. The signage can be configured into either convex or concave curves in both landscape and portrait mode.

Using dual-sided slim OLED panels in a glass pane, LG’s In-Glass Wallpaper OLED signage is targeted for retail outlets, art galleries and other businesses.

In addition, LG will unveil OLED “Wallpaper” Hotel TV. The world’s first 65-inch in-room OLED TV that combines LG’s hotel TV technology with sleek aesthetics. Also new for 2017 is the 88-inch LG Ultra Stretch display can act as a standalone display, layered together for a video wall or installed in a square pillar to create a 360-degree video wall column.

“We will continue to raise the bar and honor our legacy of developing innovative display technologies that help our customers succeed” said Kevin Cha, President of LG Electronics in the Middle East and Africa.

LG will also host a series of panels on digital disruption in signage across retail, hospitality and design. The sessions will be held from October 9th – 11th with confirmed panelists including speakers from Emaar, Al-Futtaim and Landmark Group.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and announcements coming out of GITEX Technology Week 2017 with TechRadar.