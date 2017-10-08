GITEX Technology Week 2017 is now online and will play host to the biggest technology exhibition in the Middle East with exhibitors from around the world descending to showcase the latest products, services and solutions.

GITEX, which stands for the Gulf Information & Technology Exhibition, was the first technology exhibition in the Middle East and has grown by leaps and bounds over the decades. It's a trade show targeted towards businesses and enterprise.

The official GITEX Technology Week 2017 dates are October 8 through October 12. Read on for the latest news and announcements surrounding GITEX.

In a nutshell

What is it? The biggest technology exhibition in the Middle East

The biggest technology exhibition in the Middle East When is it? GITEX 2017 dates are October 8 through October 12

GITEX 2017 dates are October 8 through October 12 What's on show? Everything from high-end B2B solutions such as digital signage to electric cars from the likes Mercedes and more

LG at GITEX

LG will take be showcasing its portfolio of cutting-edge display solutions catered to the evolving needs of various vertical industries including Retail, Corporate, Transportation and Hospitality amongst others at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai.

HP at GITEX

HP's efforts this year once again point to its workstation lineup. The company unveiled the seriously powerful HP Z8 G4 workstation, as well as other workstations in the series, capable of handling tasks such as 8K video editing, VFX, and other processor-intensive applications.

BlackBerry at GITEX

BlackBerry took to GITEX Technology Week 2017 to announce it's newest phone, the TCL built BlackBerry Motion. The BlackBerry Motion is a full-touch phone with an IP67 rating.

Etisalat at GITEX

With a futuristic stand, Etisalat showcased a lot of technology that is currently being worked on such as robots, 5G, wireless charging and the future of retail

HTC at GITEX

HTC has set up a room-scale area for businesses to experience VR at GITEX Technology Week with a series of demos will be hosted throughout the week exploring at how VR is entering into the fields of healthcare, real estate, education and travel.

More from GITEX