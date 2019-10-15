Leaked images show Google Nest Mini can be mounted on your wall

Rumors that Google is reportedly working on a new bite-sized smart speaker, called the Google Nest Mini, have been circling for a while now – but new leaked images appear to reveal what the next generation of the Google Home Mini will look like.

Promotional photos of the new Google speaker were published by WinFuture, revealing that the Google Nest Mini will look extremely similar to the original Google Home Mini – but as predicted, will be wall-mountable, with a groove on the back of the speaker to allow for this.

The leak comes just hours before Google's Pixel 4 launch event, which is when we are expecting the tech giant to unveil the Google Nest Mini.

While Google hasn't confirmed this, the company was recently awarded an FCC certification in the US for a new "media streaming device". This, alongside the leaked images, suggests that a Google Nest Mini release date is, in fact, imminent.

(Image credit: WinFuture/Google)

What do the leaked images reveal?

Aside from showing the Google Nest Mini is wall-mountable, we can glean a few other details from the leaked images.

Firstly, it doesn't look like the design of the Google Nest Mini is vastly different from that of its predecessor, the Google Home Mini; it seems to be roughly the same size, with the same pebble-like shape and fabric grille.

WinFuture says that the grille is made from shredded plastic bottles, with the lower part of the housing "made [from] at least 35 percent recycled plastic".

Like its predecessor, the Google Nest Mini appears to be available in a range of neutral colors; according to 9to5Google, this will include charcoal, gray, coral, and light blue.

We were expecting the new Google Nest Mini to feature a 3.5mm audio jack will boast a 3.5mm audio jack, putting the new smart speaker in direct competition with the Amazon Echo Dot; however, we can't see a jack in the leaked images.

According to WinFuture, the new Google Assistant speaker will work with Bluetooth 5.0, and will feature built-in Chromecast support, like the Google Home Mini.

Google hasn't confirmed whether these images are genuine, but we don't have long to wait if the Google Nest Mini is actually to be released at today's Pixel 4 event; you can watch along with us via the Pixel 4 live stream which begins at 10am EDT (7am PDT, 3pm BST, 1am AEDT).