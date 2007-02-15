Hackers attack businesses via homes

Hackers are turning their attention to a weak link in bank security - bank executives who work from home.

According to the Guardian , hackers have been systematically attacking the Royal Bank of Scotland by sending keyloggers - software which records keystrokes - in emails to management working from home, in attempts to gain their passwords. These incidents are now being investigated by the Serious and Organised Crime Agency .

The issue remains a growing problem, with more and more people working from home. According to the Equal Opportunities Commission , over 60 per cent of the UK's population want the option of flexible working.