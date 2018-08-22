HP's new Mindframe PC gaming headset can help keep you cool – literally

If your PC gaming headset fits comfortably, but still leaves you feeling like you’ve just depressurized after a lengthy gaming session, HP has something just for you: Mindframe. This is HP’s new, over-ear PC gaming headset featuring active ear cooling.

The headset, which will be available in October for $200 (around £155 / AU$275), uses a patented active cooling solution employing a “thermoelectric device inside the earcup that conducts heat from the acoustic chamber towards the outside,” HP’s announcement reads.

Of course, the headset is focused on comfort otherwise, with a suspension headband over the leatherette ear cups. On top of that, the headset will bring forth DTS Headphone:X and 7.1 virtual surround sound.

Finally, the headset is equipped with a noise-cancelling, unidirectional microphone that can instantly mute when flipped up, as well as stylish RGB lighting. All of these features can be controlled through HP’s Omen Command Center software, natch.

Sweaty PC gamers with aching heads will have to wait until October for the cooling headset, however if you're at Gamescom 2018 in Germany this week, you'll be able to get a sneak peek before anyone else.