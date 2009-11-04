WIN! Panasonic Blu-ray 5.1 surround system

To celebrate its 10th anniversary of trading, MultizoneAV has teamed up with TechRadar to offer one reader the chance to transform their living room into a spectacular home cinema, worth £599!

On offer is Panasonic's SC-BT200 Blu-ray 5.1 system, packing in 1,000W of amplification, five satellite speakers, a subwoofer, internet video streaming, an iPod dock and support for pretty much any digital video format you can throw at it. This Christmas looks set to be Blu-ray's big day, and the SC-BT200 is the ideal system to get ready for the high-def revolution with.

The included 5.1 speakers offer startling clarity, with taut, punchy bass and a well-defined surround field that'll really bring your favourite DVD and Blu-Ray films to life. Blu-ray playback itself is clear and refined, providing a natural image with low noise and fantastic depth right up to Full-HD 1080p quality.

And if you're worried about getting those 5.1 speakers set up correctly, don't - once the speakers are in place, the included microphone will automatically analyse the acoustics of your room and adjust the surround sound field to match your environment perfectly.

