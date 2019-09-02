Harvey Norman Singapore is having a huge flash sale on tech

For just 3 short days, Harvey Norman Singapore is hosting a massive "mystery" flash sale, where it's discounting some of the latest and greatest tech across a whole range of categories.

From Apple AirPods to MSI gaming laptops, there's plenty of top quality tech on offer – TVs, cameras, and more can be found for hundreds of dollars off.

While it's a bit overwhelming to try and hunt down the biggest bargain, we're here to help you score the best bang for you buck. We've selected six deals that are the best we could find so you don't have to dig around too much yourself.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case | $239 (was $299 – save $60) For the iPhone user out there looking to cut the cable and go truly wireless, the Apple AirPods are the best option for you. Coming complete with the H1 chip to create a stable connection with your iPhone, and a wireless charging case that helps stretch your AirPods to a whopping 24-hour battery life, now's a great chance to upgrade your music and save $60.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | $3,779 (was $4,799; save $1,020) If you want a high resolution DSLR, then the most popular pro-level shooter would be this marvel that's still going strong despite being three years old now. However, the cost of the body alone can be quite prohibitive, but you can save a total of 23% on the usual retail price – it's already marked down by $600 at Harvey Norman, but adding it to your cart will reduce the price by another 10%. That means you only pay $3,779 and save a total of $1,019.90.View Deal

MSI GP63 Leopard i7 / 16GB | $2,199 (was $3,199 – save $1,000) You can save yourself a neat $1,000 for a limited time on this MSI powerhouse, plus if you add the Samsung Galaxy A10 to your cart, you'll save $100 on the phone (bringing it down from $168 to just $68). The laptop comes with an awesome Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 dedicated GPU along with 16GB of RAM, an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and a killer 15.6-inch display. Take a full thousand dollars off with Harvey Norman.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II (body only) | $2,024 (was $2,649; save $625) While full-frame mirrorless cameras are all the rage these days, Canon's EOS 6D Mark II is an excellent DSLR alternative. It's light, fast and is a wonderful performer, producing topnotch results. You can even shoot timelapse footage without the need for stitching individual images later in post production. So if you're keen on a new camera, then save this snapper is down by $400. But add to cart and get an additional 10% off, bringing the price down to $2,024.10. That's a total of 25% off the retail price.View Deal

Philips 50PUT6103 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV | $767 (was $1,299 – save $532) With the contrast-enhancing HDR Plus, slim bezels and the Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine, this 50-inch 4K TV offers a lot for the price. Right now, you can save over $500 on this excellent 4K Smart TV from Harvey Norman, plus get a free wall mount installation valued at $60. Or, if you feel like scoring the same TV but with a 55-inch display instead, it's available on sale for $948 also from Harvey Norman, although there's no free wall mounting.

