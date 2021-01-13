Google Meet is making it way easier to troubleshoot video conferencing problems

Google has announced that it has added new tools to Google Meet that will make it easier for users experiencing issues while video conferencing to troubleshoot common problems.

With more employees working from home than ever before, video conferencing software has seen a huge uptick in usage. However, connection and other problems in video calls can decrease productivity for remote teams working from home.

For this reason, Google has added a new “Troubleshooting and Help” option to Meet's three-dot menu just above settings.

Troubleshooting in Meet

When a user clicks on the Troubleshooting and Help option in Meet during a video call, they will see information on both the quality of their internet connection as well as the current load on their system along with tips telling them how they can improve their video conferencing experience.

In a post on the Google Workspace blog, Google explained how Meet tries to deal with users that are overtaxing their systems or have poor network performance during a video call, saying:

“Meet shares processing power and network connections with all other applications and browser tabs running on a computer. When the system is overusing its processing power or suffering from a bad network connection, Meet will try to adjust and maintain performance while consuming less resources. Some of those adjustments are less visible, but if resource shortages are severe or persistent, users may notice blurry video, stuttering audio, or other issues.”

Google Meet's Troubleshooting and Help option is available by default for all Meet users and the new feature has already begun rolling out.