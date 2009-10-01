WIN! A PSP Go, FIFA 10 and loads more

Sony's PSP Go handheld gaming console is out in the UK today and TechRadar has managed to nab one from our new bessie mates at EA.

Want to win one and save yourself £225? Of course you do.

Want to also win downloadable versions of EA's best PSP games – including the new FIFA 10, Burnout: Legends, Burnout: Dominator, Def Jam: Fight for New York, EA Replay, Fight Night 3, Madden 2010, Medal of Honour: Heroes 2, NBA Live 2009, Need For Speed: Shift, Tiger Woods 2010 and a bunch of other recent PSP games from EA?

We thought so. That's why we're giving you the opportunity to do so.

PSP Go is our favourite handheld of 2009. It is small. It looks supremely sexy. And it tethers to the internet via our mobile phone. In short, it does it all. Nintendo better watch out, because Sony is getting serious about mobile gaming again.

What else has it got? 16GB of built-in storage space for all of your games, photos and other (*cringe alert) 'digital lifestyle' bits and bobs.

In addition to the EA haul listed above, the new PSP Go offers you three free downloads from Sony's in-house teams, so you can pick from seventeen classic games such as Gran Turismo (yes! It is finally here!) Killzone: Liberation, WipEout Pure, Everybody's Golf, echochrome, LocoRoco or Patapon. You can also hook up to the internet via you mobile to use Skype, the soon to launch PlayStation Network Video Store and Digital Comics, plus get remote access to your music, photos, videos and more on your PlayStation 3.

