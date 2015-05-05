PlayStation Now will now have a subscription option on PS3

UPDATE: The original version of the story had incorrectly stated that PlayStation Now was coming to the PS3. It is, in fact, already available on the PS3, and merely the subscription option is coming on May 12. We sincerely apologize for the misinformation.

Don't retire your PS3 just yet, Sony has announced that its subscription game-streaming service PlayStation Now will now officially have the subscription option PS4 users have benefitted from for the past few months on the PS3 starting on May 12.

The service, already available on the PS4 and select phones, will supposedly also have a PS Vita version "coming soon" according to the Tokyo-based company.

If you're not a member already, pricing starts at $20 for the all-you-can play subscription tier that has over 100 games available to stream instantly or an a la carte option for individual titles that starts around $1.99 for four hours of game time.