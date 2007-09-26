Trending
Brands

Sony shifts quarter million PSPs in four days

By Handhelds  

Slimline PSP lite pushes rival ever closer to Nintendo DS

null
Sony will be pleased to see the PSP making up ground on the DS Lite.

The recent launch of Sony's PSP 'Lite' at a lower price than the original has obviously done the trick in its home country, with Japanese data showing sales of over a quarter of a million in the first four days.

Figures for the new ¥19,800 (£85) version of the handheld compare well with the previous two-month period, which saw the same amount of the old model sold over a much longer period.

Cynics might point out that the simultaneous arrival of the hugely anticipated Final Fantasy VII for the PSP was surely a major factor, but Sony will definitely be pleased as it aims to close the gap on Nintendo's market-leading DS Lite.

See more Handhelds news