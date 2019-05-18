Eurovision 2019 live stream: how to watch the song contest results from anywhere

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest is finally here in all it's camp glory. For some it's a guilty pleasure, for others it's an excuse to get all your mates round and embrace the sequins and general madness. The Tel Aviv Convention Centre in Israel is all prepared for the 64th edition of the annual singing extravaganza, but are you struggling to know where to watch it? You've landed in the right place to find out with TechRadar's 2019 Eurovision live stream guide - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 - where and when The 64th Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in the homeland of last year's winner Netta - Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel. Tonight's the night (Saturday, May 18) for grand final itself with the show starting at 10pm local time - so that's 8pm BST, 9pm CET, 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 5am AEST.

With the "Big Five" of the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain qualifying automatically alongside the hosts and a further 20 coming from the two semi-finals, we're now all set for the 26 act final event. That's where the real business begins, with acts from the Netherlands, Russia and Sweden the early favorites to take home the trophy and the right to host next year's event.

Once everyone has performed Madonna is set to take to the stage for a highly anticipated performance. Word is that she'll be performing the incredible Like a Prayer, in addition to one of her new tracks.

Winners are then picked based on viewers' votes and with up to 20 votes available per song, it's important to play your part if you want to be involved. So watching the event is key and we're going to tell you exactly how you can live stream the Eurovision 2019 song contest from wherever you are in the world. You can also scroll further down the page to discover more about this year's event and some of our favorite bits from its rich history.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest from outside your country

This year the grand final will be available to watch via the Eurovision YouTube channel . This means easy access through any device that you can get at YouTube with. The downside? You'll miss out on the commentary (or perhaps that's a positive if you're hosting a Eurovision party and really like the limelight).

If you're more interested in watching your home country's coverage - and there are details on watching in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US and Canada further down this page - but you're abroad this week, then you'll soon discover that the Eurovision goodness is geo-blocked by the broadcaster. Annoying, if you take particular delight in your domestic coverage. But the good news is that there's another way to get hold of it.

That is to download and install a VPN - or Virtual Private Network. It's a bit of readily available software that allows you to effectively change the location of your laptop, phone, tablet or TV streamer back to a server in your own country. Thus avoiding the geo-block. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and downright simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for the best VPN, you can't go wrong with Express (or take your pick from our top three) below. 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee, if you want to try before you commit for good. Or, go all out with a one-year contract and claim an extra three months FREE,

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too.

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go And if you're umm-ing and ah-ing about getting a VPN simply to get the ideal Eurovision live stream, you'll be pleased to know that they have loads of other uses, too. For starters, the encrypted tunnels they use give you an excellent extra layer of security for your online life. And loads of people use them for accessing foreign Netflix catalogues and overseas sporting events.

How to live stream Eurovision 2019 in the UK for FREE:

Good old aunty Beeb will be broadcasting the entire Eurovision Song Contest for free (assuming you have a TV Licence, of course). That means you can watch the main final via the BBC One on your TV from 8pm BST but it also means you can enjoy it online and on mobile via the iPlayer with Graham Norton as your wise-cracking host.

Representing the UK is 21-year-old singer Michael Rice who was voted in after competing on the BBC's You Decide selection show. He will sing a song called "Bigger Than US" which was written by Laurell Barker, Anna-Khara Folin, Jonas Thander, and John Lundvik.

Outside the UK this week? Fear not, as you can follow our instructions above to use a VPN and watch as if you were back in blighty. So that means no need to miss out on Graham Norton's unique take on the whole thing. Once downloaded, installed and a UK server has been chosen, head over to TVPlayer.com for a steady, free stream.

How to live stream Eurovision 2019 in Australia for FREE:

Since Australia's SBS is airing the whole final it should be easy to enjoy it on the big screen. That also means you can get all the fun online using the SBS On Demand service that works on multiple devices – ideal if you're on the go. Just remember to set your alarm if you want to watch all the singers live, as the show begins at 5am AEST. It's all set to be the biggest vote since, well...actually, scrap that.

Find out more in our full guide on live streaming Eurovision in Australia.

How to stream Eurovision live in New Zealand this year:

New Zealand's usual Eurovision broadcaster, UKTV, doesn't appear to be airing the event this year. But you don't need to be home in New Zealand to enjoy. You can still watch all the action online using a VPN. Check out how easy that is up the page with our handy guide.

Once you've sorted that, the next step is working out how you'll get up early enough to watch it!

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest in the US:

It doesn't look like there'll be any dedicated stateside broadcaster showing 2019 Eurovision. Sorry.

Luckily, there's always that YouTube coverage. Or, if you want a more thorough watching experience, grab a VPN and watch via another country's home broadcaster.

How to live stream Eurovision 2019 in Canada:

This year OMNI Television will broadcast the Eurovision 2019 event in Canada. Not heard of it? It's a specialist multicultural station, so Eurovision is an obvious fit.

But if you're out of Canada at the time but are still interested, scroll up to see how you can enjoy the contest using a VPN. It means you can watch everything for free from elsewhere on a tablet or phone.

Eurovision 2019 FAQ: Your questions answered

Who is competing in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest? Here's the line up in full: Malta: Michela with "Chameleon" Albania: Jonida Maliqi with "Ktheju tokës" Czech Republic: Lake Malawi with "Friend of a Friend" Germany: S!sters with "Sister" Russia: Sergey Lazarev with "Scream" Denmark: Leonora with "Love Is Forever" San Marino: Serhat with "Say Na Na Na" North Macedonia: Tamara Todevska with "Proud" Sweden: John Lundvik with "Too Late for Love" Slovenia: Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl with "Sebi" Cyprus: Tamta with "Replay" Netherlands: Duncan Laurence with "Arcade" Greece: Katerine Duska with "Better Love" Israel: Kobi Marimi with "Home" Norway: KEiiNO with "Spirit in the Sky" United Kingdom: Michael Rice with "Bigger than Us" Iceland: Hatari wih "Hatrið mun sigra" Estonia: Victor Crone with "Storm" Belarus: ZENA with "Like It" Azerbaijan: Chingiz with "Truth" France: Bilal Hassani with "Roi" Italy: Mahmood with "Soldi" Serbia: Nevena Božović with "Kruna" Switzerland: Luca Hänni with "She Got Me" Australia: Kate Miller-Heidke with "Zero Gravity" Spain: Miki with "La Venda"



Who are the Eurovision 2019 favorites? Who will win Eurovision this year? This year the bookies have got their numbers all lined up for which acts will rock the mic impressively enough to get the phones ringing off the hooks with votes. The Netherlands, Sweden and Australia are among the favourites to win this year. The Netherlands are odds on to get its fifth victory with of 4/6 from Betfair. The big shout from the first semi-final is Australia after "Zero Gravity" by Kate Miller-Heidke got the most votes. This could be the country's first win since joining the competition in 2015. She is currently second favorite at 11/2. After that, the likes of Sweden, Switzerland, Italy and Russia could all be up there at the end of the night. The United Kingdom sits right down the list (of course) with 150/1 odds of winning Eurovision 2019. (All odds correct at the time of writing according to Betfair)

How do I vote for Eurovision 2019? Public votes make up 50 percent of the decision while the other half is left to a professional jury in each country. How you vote will depend on what country you're in, although getting hold of the Eurovision appon iOS, Android and Windows is available worldwide. Each person can vote up to 20 times but not for their own country.

Eurovision revisited: What are our five fave acts from the past? The obvious one has got to be Sweden's ABBA with, you guessed it, "Waterloo". Then Finnish Lordi for the brilliantly named "Hard Rock Hallelujah". Portugal's "Amar Pelos Dois" by Salvador Sobral could be one of the best winners in the last two decades. Italy's Gigliola Cinquetti song "Non Ho L'età" is unforgettable and very moving. And for pure personality it's got to be "Euphoria" by Loreen from Sweden.

How does the Eurovision voting system work? Eurovision’s rather confusing voting system has been around since 1975 but was finally overhauled in 2016. Now public votes make up half of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country. Once voting is closed a national spokesperson from each country presents the points of their jury.