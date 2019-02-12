Another foldable phone gets teased ahead of a MWC 2019 launch

MWC 2019, the huge phone show in Bareclona, Spain at the end of February, could be a foldable-phone extravaganza as another manufacturer teases a flexible device.

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia (a sub-brand of ZTE), which is yet to hit the US, UK and a number of other regions, has posted a teaser image for its MWC 2019 presence with the worlds "flex your life" on social media site Weibo.

A message alongside the image roughly translates to: "China's innovation power, leading the future technology. The Future is here. Flex your life."

Currently there aren't any rumors about Nubia's foldable phone, but we'll be reporting live from MWC to bring you all the latest, including this device.

Not alone

We're expecting to see the foldable Samsung Galaxy X launch on February 20, and we know Huawei will launch a 5G foldable smartphone at MWC on February 24 - so the Nubia is set to be in good company.

We've also seen the Royole FlexPai launch at the start of this year, and Xiaomi has teased a dual-folding smartphone as well.

