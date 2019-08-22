An 'iPhone Pro,' 16-inch MacBook Pro and new iPads are now all expected this year

Apple is now expected to release not only a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but also an iPhone Pro with massively upgraded cameras, new iPad and iPad Pro models, as well as a new Apple Watch 5 before the end of 2019, Bloomberg reports.

The news comes mere weeks ahead of the anticipated September Apple event, during which we are banking on seeing a new range of iPhone 11 models. Now, chances are high we'll see much more during the show.

Beyond that, Bloomberg's anonymous sources also say that Apple is working on new models of its AirPods that will be more premium and therefore pricier, as well as a new HomePod, for an early 2020 release.

iPhone 11 could be a bigger deal than we thought

There is an absolute ton of details to dig into, so let's begin with the new iPhones. Before today, many expected the 11 series of new iPhone models to be a rather lukewarm update. That does not now appear to be the case at all.

There will be three new iPhones for 2019, with two 'Pro' models to succeed the current XS and XS Max models featuring three-sensor rear camera arrays and a new XR model.

Developing...