Amazon SG has launched a brand new gaming store – these are the best deals

Gamers of Singapore rejoice! Amazon SG has just launched a brand-new Gaming Store section that's said to offer a "one-stop shop for all gaming products with deals, promotions and coupons across video games, consoles, gaming accessories and more."

As part of its launch, Amazon SG is already offering some decent deals on games and peripherals, with discounts on titles and controllers purchased alongside consoles, and we expect more deals in the coming days.

We've taken the liberty of listing some of the best deals below, however, you can find the full list of everything on offer at Amazon's new Gaming Store hub.

Today's best deal: PlayStation hits Buy 2 or more PlayStation hits on PS4 and get 15% off! Here's a great deal for those looking to expand their collection of classic PlayStation games – buy 2 or more titles from a selection of PS4 PlayStation hits and get 15% off your purchase! Titles include Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us, God of War, Ratchet and Clank and more!View Deal

Other good deals on Amazon's Gaming Store