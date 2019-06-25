Mark it in your calendar, Amazon Prime Day 2019 start July 15

The official Amazon Prime Day 2019 dates have been announced, and just as we had suspected, it's happening on the third weekend of July – less than a month away.

Amazon Prime Day starts on July 15 and and runs through July 16, with the online retailer promising two full days of 'epic deals,' according to today's press release.

The start time is midnight in each region (so the kick off for the US and UK Prime Day will differ, for example). Amazon is previewing what will be on sale in each region.

Amazon Prime Day deals already live

Amazon is already putting things on sale, and naturally, it's touting its own good or partners' goods first, along with some deeply 15?discounted on-demand movies.

In the US, starting today, this means saving $120 on the newly announced Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV – it's just $179.99 and will almost certainly be a hot seller. Amazon does say that its Deal of the Day can sell out.

In the UK today, Amazon is offering the Amazon Echo Show Gen 1 speaker (the first Echo to have a screen in it) for just £79.99 (it was £179.99 originally).

Renting movies, is as low as $2.99 / £1.99 for Amazon Prime Day subscribers. The film Us is $2.99 and so is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Amazon.com.

Expect big Prime Day deals on Amazon products

What will be on sale for Prime Day on July 15? Amazon says Prime members will also see dramatic deals on Alexa-enabled devices, claiming they'll be the "biggest Prime Day deals ever" on such hardware.

That of course foreshadows big price drops on Amazon Echo speakers, the Amazon Fire TV line, and Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablet devices. Amazon also owns Whole Foods now, and last year Prime Day deals extended to the grocery chain. Expect more of the same there, too.

In total, there will be more than one million deals globally, according to Amazon, and they'll launch throughout the 48-hour event.

Amazon intends to keep coming back to its website for two straight days, though you can always follow our Amazon Prime Day 2019 guide for a curated list of the best deals.