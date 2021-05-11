Download Premiere Rush: How to try Adobe Premiere Rush for free or with Creative Cloud

Even if you’re completely new to video editing, the best free video editing software enables you to create professional-looking video clips in next to no time, and then easily upload them to social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Adobe Premiere Rush is no exception. Not only is this all-in-one video editing suite available on mobile and desktop devices, but you can use it in combination with Adobe Premiere Pro or as part of Adobe’s expansive Creative Cloud (CC) platform.

In this article, we explain how to download Premiere Rush and how much paid plans cost, so you can decide which subscription is most suited to your needs. We also outline some appealing alternatives to Rush, such as Filmora Go .

Can I download Premiere Rush for free?

Yes, you can download Premiere Rush for free by selecting the Starter plan, which is advertised on Adobe’s website. To access this, all you need is a free Adobe ID account, which you can create with your email address—or through your Google, Facebook, or Apple accounts.

With the Starter plan, you get all the Premiere Rush features, as well as 2GB of cloud storage. With the mobile version, you can export unlimited videos for free, while the desktop version is limited to a maximum of three free video exports overall. However, it’s possible to include both a desktop and mobile under one Starter plan subscription.

As for the three paid plans that include Premiere Rush, they each come with a free seven-day trial. Part of the signing up process involves providing your credit card details, which means recurring billing will automatically start if you don’t opt out within the trial period.

It’s important that you only download Premiere Rush, free or otherwise, from the official Adobe website. Other services may advertise alternative download methods, but these won’t be safe or legal.

How do I buy Premiere Rush CC?

You can purchase the premium version of Premiere Rush on its own with the Single App plan. It can also be bundled with the Premiere Pro plan or the Creative Cloud All Apps package. All these subscriptions are available to buy from the Adobe website. Simply select Buy now to reach Adobe’s secure payment page.

With the Single App plan, you get 100GB of cloud storage and a bundle of three other Adobe apps: Adobe Portfolio (a web portfolio suite), Adobe Fonts (a letter fonts suite), and Adobe Spark (a graphic design suite).

If you opt for the Premiere Pro plan, you’ll be able to use Premiere Rush in combination with Premiere Pro—Adobe’s advanced video editing suite.

The Creative Cloud All Apps plan includes over 20 Adobe creative apps as well as 100GB of cloud storage. Although the All Apps plan is more expensive, it works out as better value if you intend to use a selection of Adobe suites.

You can buy Premiere Rush by itself, with Premiere Pro, or as part of the All Apps plan (Image credit: Adobe)

What’s the price of Premiere Rush CC?

Premiere Rush on a Single App plan costs $9.99 per month or $119.88 per year. If you want to use Premiere Rush with Premiere Pro, the annual subscription costs $20.99 per month or $239.88 per year. You can also opt for a rolling monthly subscription, which costs $31.49 per month and can be paused and restarted month-to-month.

If you opt for Premiere Rush via the All Apps subscription bundle, it’ll cost $52.99 per month with the annual plan, or $599.88 if prepaid for the whole year. You can also pay on a rolling monthly basis, which, at $79.49 per month, is the least cost-effective option overall.

For businesses, the All Apps plan costs $79.99 per month for one license, while a Single App plan is $33.99 per month for one license. With this business edition, there’s 24/7 technical support, 1TB of cloud storage per user, and integration with other apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Premiere Rush discount for teachers and students

There isn’t a discount for the Premiere Rush Single App plan. However, Adobe does offer teachers and students savings of over 60% on the Creative Cloud All Apps subscription.

With this discount, the All Apps plan only costs $19.99 per month (increasing to $29.99 per month after the first year), or $239.88 per year if paid annually (increasing to $359.88 after the first year).

You can access plenty of tutorials on Adobe’s website (Image credit: Adobe)

How can I get started with Premiere Rush?

If you’re completely new to Premiere Rush, Adobe provides many helpful tutorials on its website, all in one place.

You’ll find several video guides that cover a wide variety of topics—from getting to know the interface and its core editing tools, to applying customizations and exporting videos, among other things.

When you launch Premiere Rush for the first time, there’s also a one-minute interactive tutorial that takes you through all the fundamental steps to creating your first video.

Premiere Rush: Key info you need to know

Premiere Rush is the ideal entry-level Adobe suite for those with no video editing experience, but who want to create short, professional videos and upload them to video hosting platforms like YouTube, or social media platforms like Instagram.

If you integrate Premiere Rush with Premiere Pro, you’ll be able to export your Rush projects to the advanced Pro suite. Moreover, with the help of automatic project syncing, you can easily work on videos across your desktop and mobile devices.

Premiere Rush: Android and iOS apps

Premiere Rush is designed as an accessible, on-the-go tool, so it’s particularly suited for use on mobile devices that support Android (Android 9.0 or later) or iOS (iOS 13 or later) operating systems.

For iOS, you can download the Adobe Premiere Rush app from the App Store. For Android, you can find Premiere Rush on the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Premiere Rush alternatives

There are lots of video editing software alternatives to Premiere Rush. Filmora Go , for example, is a solid entry-level choice with a user-friendly interface, a good selection of titles and effects, and many labor-saving editorial shortcuts.

Another alternative is Vimeo Create. Although it’s web-based and lacks the breadth of editing functionality a downloaded software program offers, it’s still superbly geared towards beginners who wish to create content for social media.

Pinnacle Studio is a video editor that begins to bridge the gap between beginner and professional skill sets. Therefore, it’s a viable alternative to using Premiere Rush with Premiere Pro.