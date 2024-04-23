Webflow announces acquisition of Intellimize - expanding beyond visual development to become an integrated Website Experience Platform

Webflow, the company behind the website builder of the same name, announced the acquisition of Intellimize, a customer experience optimization platform.

Both companies confirmed the acquisition on their social channels earlier this week, but did not share the financial details, the timeline, or whether this acquisition will change anything in the Intellimize management structure.

After reaching out to Webflow, a company representative said they would not be sharing the price of the deal, which was completed as of last week.

As for the employees, Intellimize’s CEO Guy Yalif will join Webflow as Head of Personalization, alongside his co-founders and a majority of the Intellimize team, it was said.

A source told TechCrunch that this was an eight-figure deal, and that an unknown number of workers took outplacement packages, or were fired and given severance.

Personalization and customer experience

In a press release shared with TechRadar, Webflow said that buying Intellimize brings it a step closer to its idea of becoming the world’s first “Website Experience Platform (WXP)”. According to the Webflow CEO and co-founder, Vlad Magdalin, the way websites are built has changed dramatically over the past decade, as designers and marketing teams got “development superpowers” through various tools.

However, personalization and visitor experience optimization remained a painful process, he added. “With the acquisition of Intellimize, we're taking a huge leap in expanding the superpowers we give to web teams — and offering a much better alternative to clunky, complex, and expensive digital experience platforms."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Webflow has coined this concept the Website Experience Platform (WXP), and we're excited to help bring this vision to life and to scale rapidly across Webflow's 200K+ customer base,” Intellimize CEO and co-founder, Guy Yalif, added.

In an announcement posted on the Intellimize website, the CEO added that the company will natively integrate its products into Webflow “in the coming months”, allowing customers to implement advanced personalization and experimentation directly in Webflow.

“For our existing customers, it's business as usual with our product for the foreseeable future,” he added.

Webflow will continue pushing into WXP, which might include further acquisitions, the company representative tells us.