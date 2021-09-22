This popular password manager is now seriously affordable

If your memory isn't as reliable as it used to be, you might benefit from a service that keeps all the passwords from your various online accounts in one place - and safe from cyber actors too.

Keeper Security is a password manager that combines convenience with high levels of security, helping you create unique passwords for your online accounts and giving you a safe place to store them.

For a limited time only, Keeper Security has slashed 30% off the price of its popular Unlimited and Family plans for readers of TechRadar Pro.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $24.49/year| 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan: $52.49/year | 5 users

Save 30% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.View Deal

The Keeper Unlimited plan is now available for just $24.49/£20.99 per year, with unlimited password storage, secure password generation, autofill and more.

To keep your whole household protected, meanwhile, the Keeper Family plan is the best option. For $52.49/£50.39 per year, it offers five users all the benefits of the Unlimited plan, plus 10GB secure cloud storage.

Why is this a great deal?

It's virtually impossible to memorize hundreds of different unique passwords but, with Keeper, you don't have to. And not only are your passwords at your disposal, from any device and any location, you can rest easy knowing they won't end up in the wrong hands.

Aside from this convenience, you also benefit from amazing additional features such as dark web monitoring, encrypted messaging, security audits and emergency access, all of which combine to create a complete password management package.

And lastly, Keeper Security offers intuitive apps on mobile and desktop that even the least tech-savvy members of your family will get along with.

Given the deep pool of features, ease of use and affordable price, this deal is definitely not to be missed.