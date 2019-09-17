Best Epson printers of 2019: Portable, Laser, All-in-one, Inkjet and more

Welcome to our pick of the best Epson printers in 2019. Whether you’re seeking a printer for your bedroom, home or work office, Epson offers a wide variety of options - from small and convenient portables to laser printing workhorses and affordable inkjets.
Not only have we listed the very best Epson printers, we’ve also included our own price comparison tool, so you’ll get the best recommendations for the best prices as well, ensuring you’ll get an excellent deal.
1. Epson EcoTank ET-7750
Affordable inkjet is a solid choice for photos
Category: Multifunction color inkjet printer | Print speed: 13ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Size: 187 x 375 x 347mm | Weight: 12.1 pounds
Epson’s ET-7750 won’t ‘phone home’ (it doesn’t have fax capabilities for a smart), but it’s one of the more economic options out there for printing A3. While the printer itself isn’t cheap, its ink cartridges are affordable and last for a long time - enough for 3,400 photos - which reduces operating costs over time. Photos look great thanks to its five-color refillable ink tank system, which offers a huge improvement in image quality versus its predecessor, the ET-4500. Drawbacks include its small non-touchscreen, lack of an automatic document feeder (ADF) and limited paper tray capacity.
2. Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4720
Well-rounded with great connectivity options
Category: All-in-one inkjet color printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Size: 9.8 x 16.7 x 19.9 pounds | Weight: 19.9 pounds
We have few gripes with the WorkForce Pro, which sports an impressive feature set and offers exceptional value. This compact model prints in color and mono with impressive results, and it boasts a myriad of connectivity options including USB, WI-Fi, Wi-Fi direct, Ethernet and even NFC, which is lacking in some rivals in its price category. Handily, its ADF supports automatic scanning of both sides. Only its output tray, which holds half the amount of sheets than certain rivals in its class, and lack of optional paper trays (for mixed paper size printing) are cons worth mentioning.
3. Epson Workforce WF-2510WF
Home office printer benefits from DURABrite Ultra ink cartridges
Category: All-in-one laser color printer | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: Up to 100 sheets | Size: 392 x 377 x 177 mm | Weight: 11lbs
The WorkForce WF-2510WF users Epson’s fast drying DURABrite Ultra Ink, which lets businesses or home office users print documents without having to wait for ink to dry before picking them up. Better yet, its cartridges are available in XL size which reduces printing costs in the long run. This laser model also sports wireless connectivity allowing documents to be printed from smartphones and tablet PCs. On the downside, its 100-sheet rear paper tray is a little on the cramped side.
4. Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000 Wide-Format Inkjet Printer
A business printer in consumer clothing
Category: Multifunction wide-format inkjet printer | Print speed: 9.2ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A3 | Paper capacity: 200 sheets (plain A4) | Size: 476 x 159 x 369mm | Weight: 18.7lbs
Hats off to Epson for managing to eke professional-looking photos out of the XP-15000, a consumer-grade model that does a great impression of a commercial printer. It's a feat the company has achieved through the use of its Claria Ultra HD inks and the XP-15000's 180 nozzles, which combine to produce strikingly vibrant color photo prints and sharp greyscale images with a max resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. The unit is compact for a wide-format inkjet printer, and it's compatible with various mobile printing services including Epson Connect Solutions, Epson Remote Print, Apple AirPrint, and Google Cloud Print.
5. Epson EcoTank ET-M1170 Wireless Printer
A no-frills monochrome inkjet printer
Category: Monochrome inkjet printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Size: 5.9 x 14.8 inches | Weight: 9.5lbs
If you're seeking the absolute best bang for buck when it comes to quality printing in black-and-white, this Epson EcoTank model demands your attention. It ships with a supersized ink tank that includes enough ink to print up to 6,000 pages, and when that runs out Epson reckons that you can save up to 75% the cost of replacing mono laser toner. When it comes to quality, you would be forgiven for thinking the ET-M1170 is a laser model, such is the crispness of the black text and greyscale photos it can print.
6. Epson WorkForce WF-7210DTW
An affordable entry-level A3 inkjet printer
Category: Inkjet color printer | Print speed: 8.7ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A3 | Paper capacity: 125 sheets | Size: 304 x 424 x 567mm | Weight: 34lbs
There's a lot to like about the Epson WorkForce WF-7210DTW. Despite being one of the more affordable A3 inkjet printers around, it consistently produces high-quality output thanks to Epson's PrecisionCore technology. Blacks are crisp, and photos are as good as could be expected at this price range. It's not short on connectivity options either, with USB, Ethernet, NFC and wireless connectivity (via Epson Connect) for direct and remote printing. If we’re being picky, its LCD display is a touch on the small side.
7. Epson Expression Premium XP-6100 Small-in-One Printer
High-quality photos from a small machine
Category: 3-in-1 ‘small-in-one’ colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 16ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 15lbs
This is a compact printer that produces pleasingly high-quality photos. Similarly to its wide-format printers, Epson twins the model with its with premium Claria ink cartridges to print stunning color photos. On the flip side, they as expensive as they are impressive and offset the XP-6100's initial affordability. Once in operation the XP-6100 prints quickly and can handle a variety of media, from glossy A4 paper to envelopes. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi Direct, AirPrint, in addition to an SD card reader and touchscreen that's bigger than most.
8. Epson PictureMate PM-400 Personal Photo Lab
A charming printer that’s fast and well-connected
Category: Color inkjet printer | Print speed: 16ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 15lbs
A few years after release, the PictureMate PM-400 remains a charming option that's capable of printing up to 5760 x 1440 dpi photos (sized 4-by-6 and 5-by-7) of decent quality. It's by no means a basic model, featuring connectivity options such as Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint for easy printing from smartphones and tablets. And if you prefer to adjust printer settings directly from the machine, its roomy 2.7-inch LCD display makes for easy operation. Better yet, when it comes to longevity, the PM400's single ink tank is huge and runs for ages before needing to be replenished.
9. Epson SureColor SC-P600
Epson's best A3+ printer for photographers
Category: A3+ inkjet color photo printer | Paper sizes: Up to A3+ | Size: 24.2 x 32 x 16.7in | Weight: 33lbs
The SureColor SC-P600 should be at the top of any enthusiast or professional photographer's Wishlist. It's solidly built and easy to use, and you'll be impressed with its incredible print quality. On the flip side, it's not the most affordable to run over time and is an expensive option for occasional users who may be better served using online services. If you're planning on selling your work, that would at least mitigate the expense. Either way, the SC-P600 will impress enthusiasts and professionals alike.
10. Epson EcoTank ET-3760 All-in-One Cartridge-free Supertank Printer
Excellent print quality meets low running costs
Category: All-in-one wireless inkjet color printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 30 sheets | Size: 13.7 x 14.8 x 9.1in
This Epson model will appeal to certain businesses who prioritise low running costs and decent print quality over features such as a large paper capacity tray, automatic duplex scanning or fax support. A feature of Epson's EcoTank range, the ET-3760 comes with supersized ink tanks which are easy to refill and last for two years without needing to be replenished. The ET-3760’s 2.4-inch display is a little cramped and only good for a quick glance at ink levels - you'll want to log into the printer's settings portal to print off usage reports and perform other tasks.
