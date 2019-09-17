Best Epson printers of 2019: Portable, Laser, All-in-one, Inkjet and more

Welcome to our pick of the best Epson printers in 2019. Whether you’re seeking a printer for your bedroom, home or work office, Epson offers a wide variety of options - from small and convenient portables to laser printing workhorses and affordable inkjets.

Not only have we listed the very best Epson printers, we’ve also included our own price comparison tool, so you’ll get the best recommendations for the best prices as well, ensuring you’ll get an excellent deal.

Affordable inkjet is a solid choice for photos

Category: Multifunction color inkjet printer | Print speed: 13ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Size: 187 x 375 x 347mm | Weight: 12.1 pounds

Cost-effective printing

Can handle A3/tabloid size media

Small, non-touchscreen interface

Expensive initial cost

Epson’s ET-7750 won’t ‘phone home’ (it doesn’t have fax capabilities for a smart), but it’s one of the more economic options out there for printing A3. While the printer itself isn’t cheap, its ink cartridges are affordable and last for a long time - enough for 3,400 photos - which reduces operating costs over time. Photos look great thanks to its five-color refillable ink tank system, which offers a huge improvement in image quality versus its predecessor, the ET-4500. Drawbacks include its small non-touchscreen, lack of an automatic document feeder (ADF) and limited paper tray capacity.

Well-rounded with great connectivity options

Category: All-in-one inkjet color printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Size: 9.8 x 16.7 x 19.9 pounds | Weight: 19.9 pounds

Plentiful connectivity options

Speedy color printing

Average paper capacity

No optional paper trays

We have few gripes with the WorkForce Pro, which sports an impressive feature set and offers exceptional value. This compact model prints in color and mono with impressive results, and it boasts a myriad of connectivity options including USB, WI-Fi, Wi-Fi direct, Ethernet and even NFC, which is lacking in some rivals in its price category. Handily, its ADF supports automatic scanning of both sides. Only its output tray, which holds half the amount of sheets than certain rivals in its class, and lack of optional paper trays (for mixed paper size printing) are cons worth mentioning.

Home office printer benefits from DURABrite Ultra ink cartridges

Category: All-in-one laser color printer | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: Up to 100 sheets | Size: 392 x 377 x 177 mm | Weight: 11lbs

Fast-drying ink

Prints quickly

Small LCD display

Small paper tray

The WorkForce WF-2510WF users Epson’s fast drying DURABrite Ultra Ink, which lets businesses or home office users print documents without having to wait for ink to dry before picking them up. Better yet, its cartridges are available in XL size which reduces printing costs in the long run. This laser model also sports wireless connectivity allowing documents to be printed from smartphones and tablet PCs. On the downside, its 100-sheet rear paper tray is a little on the cramped side.

A business printer in consumer clothing

Category: Multifunction wide-format inkjet printer | Print speed: 9.2ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A3 | Paper capacity: 200 sheets (plain A4) | Size: 476 x 159 x 369mm | Weight: 18.7lbs

Superb print quality thanks to Claria Photo HD ink

Compact size for wide-format printer

Slow to print

Above average running costs

Hats off to Epson for managing to eke professional-looking photos out of the XP-15000, a consumer-grade model that does a great impression of a commercial printer. It's a feat the company has achieved through the use of its Claria Ultra HD inks and the XP-15000's 180 nozzles, which combine to produce strikingly vibrant color photo prints and sharp greyscale images with a max resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. The unit is compact for a wide-format inkjet printer, and it's compatible with various mobile printing services including Epson Connect Solutions, Epson Remote Print, Apple AirPrint, and Google Cloud Print.

A no-frills monochrome inkjet printer

Category: Monochrome inkjet printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Size: 5.9 x 14.8 inches | Weight: 9.5lbs

Very low running costs

Satisfying print quality

Unit itself is expensive

Average printing speed

If you're seeking the absolute best bang for buck when it comes to quality printing in black-and-white, this Epson EcoTank model demands your attention. It ships with a supersized ink tank that includes enough ink to print up to 6,000 pages, and when that runs out Epson reckons that you can save up to 75% the cost of replacing mono laser toner. When it comes to quality, you would be forgiven for thinking the ET-M1170 is a laser model, such is the crispness of the black text and greyscale photos it can print.

An affordable entry-level A3 inkjet printer

Category: Inkjet color printer | Print speed: 8.7ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A3 | Paper capacity: 125 sheets | Size: 304 x 424 x 567mm | Weight: 34lbs

Great value for money

Superb print quality

Paper handling can be problematic

No memory card reader or front USB

There's a lot to like about the Epson WorkForce WF-7210DTW. Despite being one of the more affordable A3 inkjet printers around, it consistently produces high-quality output thanks to Epson's PrecisionCore technology. Blacks are crisp, and photos are as good as could be expected at this price range. It's not short on connectivity options either, with USB, Ethernet, NFC and wireless connectivity (via Epson Connect) for direct and remote printing. If we’re being picky, its LCD display is a touch on the small side.

High-quality photos from a small machine

Category: 3-in-1 ‘small-in-one’ colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 16ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 15lbs

Amazing photo quality

Compact size

Expensive cartridges

Manual output tray

This is a compact printer that produces pleasingly high-quality photos. Similarly to its wide-format printers, Epson twins the model with its with premium Claria ink cartridges to print stunning color photos. On the flip side, they as expensive as they are impressive and offset the XP-6100's initial affordability. Once in operation the XP-6100 prints quickly and can handle a variety of media, from glossy A4 paper to envelopes. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi Direct, AirPrint, in addition to an SD card reader and touchscreen that's bigger than most.

A charming printer that’s fast and well-connected

Category: Color inkjet printer | Print speed: 16ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 15lbs

Above average print speed

Good connectivity options

A bit bulky

Low paper capacity

A few years after release, the PictureMate PM-400 remains a charming option that's capable of printing up to 5760 x 1440 dpi photos (sized 4-by-6 and 5-by-7) of decent quality. It's by no means a basic model, featuring connectivity options such as Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint for easy printing from smartphones and tablets. And if you prefer to adjust printer settings directly from the machine, its roomy 2.7-inch LCD display makes for easy operation. Better yet, when it comes to longevity, the PM400's single ink tank is huge and runs for ages before needing to be replenished.

Epson's best A3+ printer for photographers

Category: A3+ inkjet color photo printer | Paper sizes: Up to A3+ | Size: 24.2 x 32 x 16.7in | Weight: 33lbs

Stunning print quality

Neutral black and white images

Easy to set up and install

Useful touchscreen

The SureColor SC-P600 should be at the top of any enthusiast or professional photographer's Wishlist. It's solidly built and easy to use, and you'll be impressed with its incredible print quality. On the flip side, it's not the most affordable to run over time and is an expensive option for occasional users who may be better served using online services. If you're planning on selling your work, that would at least mitigate the expense. Either way, the SC-P600 will impress enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Excellent print quality meets low running costs

Category: All-in-one wireless inkjet color printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 30 sheets | Size: 13.7 x 14.8 x 9.1in

Above-average print quality

Low running costs

Manual duplex scanning only

No fax support

This Epson model will appeal to certain businesses who prioritise low running costs and decent print quality over features such as a large paper capacity tray, automatic duplex scanning or fax support. A feature of Epson's EcoTank range, the ET-3760 comes with supersized ink tanks which are easy to refill and last for two years without needing to be replenished. The ET-3760’s 2.4-inch display is a little cramped and only good for a quick glance at ink levels - you'll want to log into the printer's settings portal to print off usage reports and perform other tasks.