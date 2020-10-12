Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Singapore: the best deals on tech and more

Singapore got introduced to the Prime Now app long before the city-state even had a local Amazon online marketplace. The e-commerce giant finally had a local website in October 2019 but that didn’t stop Amazon from hosting a massive Prime Day shopping spree in July 2019.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here – starting today (Tuesday, October 13) Amazon Singapore will be swamped with fantastic deals for the next 48 hours, ending at 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 14. Some deals will last the entire day, while others (known as Lightning Deals) will be gone within the hour of posting.

Thankfully, we're here to point you in the direction of the best deals throughout Amazon's Prime Day sales. Keep an eye on this page, as we will be updating it frequently with the best discounts we can find, as soon as we find them!

Amazon Prime at a glance

1. 30-day free trial

2. Just SG$2.99 a month

3. Free one-day delivery, no minimum spend

4. Free two-hour delivery for purchases over SG$60

5. Free expedited delivery on international purchases of SG$60 or more

6. Free access to Prime Video

7. Free access to Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Gaming)

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day has officially started! For the next 48 hours, the world's largest retailer will play host to a huge number of massive discounts on a large variety of items! As we do every year, we will be spotlighting the best tech deals available during the Amazon Prime Day sales to make it easier for you to save big!

All you need to take advantage of the sale prices is an Amazon Prime membership, which you can try for free for 30 days. You can find the best Amazon Prime Day deals below.

LIGHTNING DEAL: Google Nest Wifi Router | SG$175 (RRP SG$229; save SG$54) One of the simplest and most user-friendly routers on the market, Google's Nest Wifi Router offers whole-home coverage, along with providing the functionality of a Google Home smart speaker. Retails for SG$229, now only SG$175 – that's a saving off SG$54! Better move fast though – this Lightning Deal will only be offered while stocks last!View Deal

LIGHTNING DEAL: Fitbit Ace 2 (Watermelon Teal) | SG$82.89 (was SG$118; save SG$35.11) Set yourself on the path to fitness with the Fitbit Ace 2, available here in a very fetching Watermelon Teal variant. With up to five days of battery life, and water resistance up to 50 metres, the Fitbit Ace 2 is the perfect fitness wearable for those with vibrant personalities. Was SG$118, now SG$82.89.View Deal

LIGHTNING DEAL: Fitbit Versa Lite | SG$168 (was SG$248; save SG$80) Looking to get into shape this summer? The Fitbit Versa Lite will help you do so in style. This gorgeous fitness watch offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, water resistance up to 50 metres, four days of battery life, multi-sports tracking and connected GPS. Available in White, Lilac and Marina Blue. Was SG$248, now SG$168 – that's a saving of SG$80!View Deal

SteelSeries Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard | SG$336 (was SG$420; save SG$84) In our five-star review of the fantastic SteelSeries Apex Pro gaming keyboard, we praised its "slick OLED display" along with its "custom actuation and comfy magnetic switches", calling it "one of the best gaming keyboards on the market." And, thanks to an SG$84 saving off the regular price, the SteelSeries Apex Pro is even more attractive proposition. Was SG$420, now SG$336.View Deal

Nikon Coolpix P1000 | SG$999 (save SG$400) With a stupendous 125x optical zoom lens built in, this Nikon is the only point-and-shoot camera of its kind. That lens means it's perfect for taking on safari... or just generally taking photos of things from a really long way away. It's not the most versatile all-rounder, but if you want superzoom capabilities without the DLSR + lens price, there's nothing else like the P1000... and it's a lot more affordable with this SG$400 discount.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | SG$180 (save SG$59) Most major Singapore retailers are selling the Apple AirPods at full retail value, but you can score yourself a solid discount if you pick them up from Amazon on Prime Day, with AU$59 off. This is your chance to snap up the stylish earbuds at 25% off the RRP.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | SG$279 (save SG$100) This rare discount on Apple's super-popular Pro AirPods nets you about SG$100 off the usual price of SG$379. If you've been holding out for a great price on these highly-rated true wireless in-ears, you're not likely to see them this low again until Black Friday.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum Cleaner | SG$559.20 (RRP SG$799; save SG$239.80) Dyson's magnificent Cyclone V10 Vacuum Cleaner has been reduced this Amazon Prime Day, bringing the price down to just SG$559.20 – that's a saving of almost SG$240! Powered by Dyson's impressive V10 digital motor, this vacuum also comes with Dyson's Soft Fluffy Cleaner Head.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan | SG$559.20 (RRP SG$799; save SG$239.80) Let's face it – Singapore is hot all year round, which is why owning Dyson's Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan makes such perfect sense! Not only does it blow cool air, it also captures pollutants you can't see and purifies it, making sure the air in your house stays fresh and clean at all times. You can also monitor the air quality of your home via a handy smartphone app. Retails for SG$799, now only SG$559.20 on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Oculus Rift S | SG$415 + delivery (save SG$173) Amazon Singapore is offering an impressive 29% off this VR headset for PC, although note that this'll ship from Amazon US so you'll need to add around SG$60 for delivery on top of that. If you want to take a deep dive into VR gaming however, this is a great opportunity to snag the Oculus Rift S while it's available for less.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) – Mystic Bronze | SG$1,379 (retails for SG$1,898; save SG$519) One of the best smartphones in the world, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, has been discounted by a whopping SG$519 for today only, bringing the price down to an amazing SG$1,379! This gets you a 256GB model in the stunning Mystic Bronze variant. Better hurry though – at time of writing there were only 3 units left in stock at this incredible price!View Deal

Bose QC35 II noise-cancelling headphones | SG$349 (retails for SG$499; save SG$150) Widely considered to be some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II still holds up in a market that continues to grow. Ultra comfortable with super clear audio and ace ANC, these headphones are great for everyday use, commuting, business and more. Available in both Triple Midnight and Gold Rose for only SG$349 – that's a massive saving of SG$150! View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar | SG$599 (retails for SG$699; save SG$100) It's rare that Sonos products are discounted, let alone the audio company's soundbars (which have caused quite the stir in recent years), but you can save a sweet SG$100 on the Sonos Beam. The perfect middle ground between soundbar and smart speaker, the Beam can play music at the command of your voice and pair with your TV to create a cinematic and immersive experience – not to mention pairing up with other Sonos products for multi-room sound (like the Sonos One SL and Sonos Playbar below).View Deal

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro | SG$102 (retails for SG$169.99; save SG$67.99) Looking for a funky insta camera with built in printer? Kodak's Mini Shot 2 Retro just might be the perfect option. A camera and printer combo in one, the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is compatible with iOS . Android and Bluetooth devices, allowing you to print any photo from your device's gallery. Was SG$169.99, now only SG$102 – that's a saving of 40%!View Deal

Audio-Technica ATH-SPORT2 SonicSport In-Ear Headphones | SG$27.50 (save 28%) For today only, Audio-Technica's ATH-SPORT2 SonicSport In-Ear Headphones have been discounted by a hefty 28%, bringing the price down to an exceptionally affordable SG$27.50. For that price, you get lab tested and certified IPX5 waterproof headphones with a tangle-free cable and S, M and L ear tips.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot 501 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | SG$149.25 (was SG$199; save 25%) In this one-day-only spotlight deal, you can get Ecovacs' impressive Deebot 501 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for only SG$149.25 – that's a 25% saving on the previous price! Sporting a number of intelligent cleaning modes for every floor type, the Deebot 501 takes the effort out of vacuuming thanks to an intuitive smartphone app. Additionally, the Deebot 501 will also work with your Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speaker.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker | SG$109 (was SG$179; save 39%) Offering 12 hours of playtime and IPX7 certification for water resistance, the attractive JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker is the perfect way to get the party started in any occasion. Though it was originally priced at SG$179, you can get it today for only SG$109 – that's a huge saving of SG$70!View Deal

Nespresso Essenza Mini (Silver) with Aeroccino Bundle | SG$166.60 (was SG$238; save 30%) With many of us still working from home for the foreseeable future, the importance of good coffee that's readily available has become even more paramount. Thankfully, Nespresso's Essenza Mini Silver coffee machine bundled with frother has received a significant discount this Amazon Prime Day, with the price coming down to just SG$166.60 – that's a saving of 30% off the original list price! View Deal

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses | SG$224 (was SG$299; save 25%) Love listening to music but hate bulky or uncomfortable headphones? Bose's Frames might be the product for you! Appearing like a stylish set of sunglasses, the Bose Frames actually boast wireless Bluetooth-powered open ear speakers in their stems, allowing you to rock out while keeping the sun out of your eyes. Previously priced at $299, you can get the Bose Frames at the discounted price of SG$224 for today only.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds | SG$269 (retails for SG$318; save SG$49) These top-notch Airpods rivals are on sale early at Amazon, offering you sports-ready true wireless earbuds at a very appealing price. The Elite Active 75t are IP57 rated for dust and sweatproof protection, and they also offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life in the buds themselves and 28 total including the reserve in the charging case.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | SG$199 (RRP SG$279; save SG$80) Need a powerful portable speaker to blast some bangers at your next barbecue? JBL's Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker may be just what you're after. Boasting 20 hours of playback off a single charge, the Charge 4 is also perfect for the beach thanks to its waterproof design. Usually priced at SG$279, Amazon has reduced the price of the JBL Charge 4 to just SG$199 – that's a discount of SG$80 off the RRP.View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Day?

It all began in the US back in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th birthday. Prime Day then offered more deals than Black Friday and, since then, has become Amazon’s mid-year sale event when the company thanks its Prime members by offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of products.

Another reason why Amazon hosts Prime Day each year is so it can shift staggering amounts of stock while giving eager shoppers a reason to spend their money.

While it began as a one-day sale, by 2018 it was extended to 36 hours and, in 2019 it was 48, even in Singapore.

Prime Day isn’t just about selling Amazon-branded products – several brands and third-party sellers also save their best deals for Prime Day as they know thousands of extra shoppers will be hitting the online marketplace, looking for anything from groceries to electronics and clothes.

To participate in the Prime Day shopping spree though you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already signed up, then you can do so now and you’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial before you need to start paying the monthly fee.

What does Amazon Prime offer Singapore shoppers?

Singapore has one of the cheapest Prime memberships in the world. After the 30-day free trial, you’ll be paying just SG$2.99 a month and this gets you a few perks, the biggest being free and fast delivery on products labelled ‘Prime eligible’.

When we say “fast”, we do mean “fast”. If you’ve spent SG$60 or more, you can have your Prime eligible shopping delivered to you in two hours! If, however, you haven’t spent that much, you’re still entitled to free delivery for any Prime eligible purchase (no minimum spend), but they will arrive in a day or two.

If you happen to shop for items being imported from other markets, then you’re eligible for free expedited international shipping for purchases of SG$60 and more.

Prime members also get exclusive early access to deals on Amazon and, more importantly, get to shop during Prime Day.

While you’re paying for the privilege of free, swift delivery (although that’s currently being slowed down to make space for the essential items people are ordering), signing up for Prime means you’ll also have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, namely Prime Video and Prime Gaming (formerly known as Twitch). Unfortunately, that’s all the privileges Singapore Prime members are eligible for – other regions, in comparison, get free access to more Amazon services with their Prime subscriptions but they also pay way more for the privilege.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Singapore?

Official word is finally here – Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Singapore is going to be a 48-hour marathon of shopping from October 13 to October 14.

Traditionally it's held globally on a Monday in July, but this year has been very different indeed. While India has already finished Prime Day 2020, and July has come and long gone, October 13 is not even a Monday – it's a Tuesday.

That means you have about two weeks to figure out what you'd like to lay your hands on and start setting up a wish list on Amazon to make your shopping quick and easy.

Or you can stick with us. We'll be on hand to trawl through every single offer on Amazon's Prime Day list and handpick all the best tech deals for you. We'll list them right here, so you can bookmark this page and come to it as soon as the sale begins.

What to expect from Prime Day 2020

With Amazon constantly adding to its catalogue of products, it’s not easy to predict what kind of deals to expect. However, we can make educated guesses based on what happened last year. And we think gamers are going to be in for a treat.

Not only will we be able to find big discounts on the Nintendo Switch, we’re expecting Amazon to discount the smaller Switch Lite as well. But if handheld consoles aren’t your thing and you’d rather build your own gaming PC from scratch, then you may be able to score some hefty discounts on GPUs – both high-end ones like the RTX 2080 or even less powerful and older chips like the GTX 1050 Ti.

We don’t think Amazon will stop at just graphics cards. Last year, PC components saw a whopping 40% off a wide selection, including cooling fans, motherboards and memory cards from the likes of Corsair and Asus.

Other PC and gaming accessories will also likely be available for less – for example, a HyperX gaming mouse and headset saw a pretty steep 54% price drop during Prime Day 2019, while routers from DLink, Asus and Netgear saw discounts of up to 36%. If you’re looking for backup devices to save your files, then portable storage from Sandisk, Seagate and Western Digital will also likely be on offer, and hopefully with similar discounts of up to 43%.

Anyone looking for audio gear should also be excited as last year saw selected speakers and headphones from well-known brands like Jabra, JBL, Sennheiser, Klipsch, B&O, 1MORE and Plantronics available for less than half price, and we’re expecting the same again this year. Soundbars from Sonos, Bose and Sony were marked down by up to 55% last year, and we see no reason why Amazon can’t repeat that feat again.

Also keep an eye out for fitness wearables (the Fitbit Blaze got a massive 60% off last year) and vacuum cleaners, including robot vacuums from iRobot and Ecovacs Robotics.

How to shop during Prime Day 2020

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the sales marathon, and you’ll find it right here on this very page.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon – they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that. You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with free shipping and Prime Video access.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2020 deals before they're gone

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.