Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Singapore: when is it and what deals to expect

Singapore got introduced to the Prime Now app long before the city-state even had a local Amazon online marketplace. The e-commerce giant finally had a local website in October 2019 but that didn’t stop Amazon from hosting a massive Prime Day shopping spree in July 2019.

Admittedly the selection of products available on the Singapore marketplace is still quite limited, but Amazon is fast adding to its catalogue and has been hosting small sales every now and then, discounting a wide selection of laptops and video games to name a few. It’s a taste of what we could potentially expect come Prime Day 2020.

Speaking of which: Prime Day should have been held in July but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put a spanner in the works and we’re now waiting for Amazon to confirm when the 2020 edition of the big sale is going to be.

Thankfully we have confirmation that the big sales event hasn’t completely been cancelled – Amazon has told TechRadar that the sale will happen “later in the year”. Moreover, India has already had an avalanche of deals from Amazon during its Prime Day 2020 on August 6-7, so it’s only a matter of time before Singaporeans will be treated to a similar bonanza of mega deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

It all began in the US back in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th birthday. Prime Day then offered more deals than Black Friday and, since then, has become Amazon’s mid-year sale event when the company thanks its Prime members by offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of products.

Another reason why Amazon hosts Prime Day each year is so it can shift staggering amounts of stock while giving eager shoppers a reason to spend their money.

While it began as a one-day sale, by 2018 it was extended to 36 hours and, in 2019 it was 48, even in Singapore.

Prime Day isn’t just about selling Amazon-branded products – several brands and third-party sellers also save their best deals for Prime Day as they know thousands of extra shoppers will be hitting the online marketplace, looking for anything from groceries to electronics and clothes.

To participate in the Prime Day shopping spree though you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already signed up, then you can do so now and you’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial before you need to start paying the monthly fee.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What does Amazon Prime offer Singapore shoppers?

Amazon Prime at a glance Not a Prime member yet? Sign up by clicking on the link below and start reaping the benefits immediately: Sign up for Amazon Prime Perks of being a Prime member:

1. 30-day free trial

2. Just SG$2.99 a month

3. Free one-day delivery, no minimum spend

4. Free two-hour delivery for purchases over SG$40

5. Free expedited delivery on international purchases of SG$60 or more

6. Free access to Prime Video

7. Free access to Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Gaming)

Singapore has one of the cheapest Prime memberships in the world. After the 30-day free trial, you’ll be paying just SG$2.99 a month and this gets a few perks, the biggest being free and fast delivery on products labelled ‘Prime eligible’.

When we say “fast”, we do mean “fast”. If you’ve spent AG$40 or more, you can have your Prime eligible shopping delivered to you in two hours! If, however, you haven’t spent that much, you’re entitled to free delivery for any Prime eligible purchase that costs less than SG$40 (a.k.a no minimum spend). If you happen to shop for items being imported from other markets, then you’re eligible for free expedited international shipping for purchases of SG$60 and more. Prime members also get exclusive early access to deals on Amazon and, more importantly, get to shop during Prime Day.

While you’re paying for the privilege of free, swift delivery (although that’s currently being slowed down to make space for the essential items people are ordering), signing up for Prime means you’ll also have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, namely Prime Video and Prime Gaming (formerly known as Twitch). Unfortunately, that’s all the privileges Singapore Prime members are eligible for – other regions get free access to more Amazon services with their Prime subscriptions but they also pay way more for the privilege.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Singapore?

There’s still no word on when Singaporeans can expect to enjoy Prime Day this year. Traditionally it’s held globally on the same date in July but India has already finished its big Amazon sale while other Western markets are expecting it to take place in October.

While an earlier report suggested Prime Day 2020 would be in August, a later report claimed it had been postponed to September. However, if the latest news is to be believed, Amazon has pushed the event further back to October. This was revealed in emails sent to third-party retailers and was seen by CNBC. Amazon has also confirmed to us that Prime Day will be "later this year", so an October date looks very likely.

Last year's Prime Day deals lasted 48 hours for shoppers in Singapore and, while we’re hoping it will be same this time around as well (India did have a 48-hour sale after all), having it late in the year may affect Amazon’s planning for Black Friday – another major shopping event the company depends on. This could see Prime Day sales held later in the year cut short, but we can hope.

Amazon has historically picked a Monday to start the deals and Prime Day usually runs through Tuesday. If October is indeed the month, that leaves one of four choices for the start of Prime Day 2020:

Monday, October 5, 2020

Monday, October 12, 2020

Monday, October 19, 2020

Monday, October 26, 2020

If Amazon is truly planning an October event, then the company may need to work around Apple's iPhone 12 launch date – which itself is still unknown but is likely to hog the spotlight.

As soon as we catch wind of the Prime Day 2020 date, we'll be sure to update this page so you can prepare your Amazon wish list.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What to expect from Prime Day 2020

With Amazon constantly adding to its catalogue of products, it’s not easy to predict what kind of deals to expect. However, we can make educated guesses based on what happened last year. And we think gamers are going to be in for a treat.

Not only will we be able to find big discounts on the Nintendo Switch, we’re expecting Amazon to discount the smaller Switch Lite as well. But if handheld consoles aren’t your thing and you’d rather build your own gaming PC from scratch, then you may be able to score some hefty discounts on GPUs – both high-end ones like the RTX 2080 or even less powerful and older chips like the GTX 1050 Ti.

We don’t think Amazon will stop at just graphics cards. Last year, PC components saw a whopping 40% off a wide selection, including cooling fans, motherboards and memory cards from the likes of Corsair and Asus.

Other PC and gaming accessories will also likely be available for less – for example, a HyperX gaming mouse and headset saw a pretty steep 54% price drop during Prime Day 2019, while routers from DLink, Asus and Netgear saw discounts of up to 36%. If you’re looking for backup devices to save your files, then portable storage from Sandisk, Seagate and Western Digital will also likely be on offer, and hopefully with similar discounts of up to 43%.

Anyone looking for audio gear should also be excited as last year saw selected speakers and headphones from well-known brands like Jabra, JBL, Sennheiser, Klipsch, B&O, 1MORE and Plantronics available for less than half price, and we’re expecting the same again this year. Soundbars from Sonos, Bose and Sony were marked down by up to 55% last year, and we see no reason why Amazon can’t repeat that feat again.

Also keep an eye out for fitness wearables (the Fitbit Blaze got a massive 60% off last year) and vacuum cleaners, including robot vacuums from iRobot and Ecovacs Robotics.

How to shop during Prime Day 2020

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the sales marathon, and you’ll find it right here on this very page.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon – they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that. You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with free shipping and Prime Video access.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2020 deals before they're gone

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.