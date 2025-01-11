Walmart's weekend sale is live – here are 27 clearance deals I'd buy before they're gone
Shop cheap TVs, robot vacuums, AirPods, coffee makers and more
Welcome to Walmart's weekend sale. The retailer is kicking things off with a huge sale that includes clearance prices on everything from TVs, Apple devices and laptops, air fryers, robot vacuums and coffee makers.
• Shop Walmart's full weekend sale
As the deals editor for TechRadar, who regularly covers sales at Walmart, I've gone through this weekend's sale and hand-picked the 27 best deals I'd buy with my own money. While we're in between holiday sales, it's still a fantastic time to find a bargain, thanks to clearance prices on last year's best-selling products. You can find record-low prices from Apple, Bissell, Ninja, Samsung, and Dyson.
A few highlights include the popular Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 on sale for $199.99, this 65-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn. on sale for $298 and this handy towel warmer on sale for just $59.
Shop more of Walmart's best weekend deals below and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers. Some of the items are older-model products, which means this might be your last chance to buy them at a discounted price.
Walmart weekend sale - quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $80
- Baby: 40% off car seats, highchairs & strollers
- Clothing: 40% off coats, jeans & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Organization: storage ideas from $8.98
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Walmart weekend sale – 27 deals I'd buy with my own money
If you're looking to pick up a cheap air fryer, Walmart has the top-rated Chefman air fryer on sale for $40, which is $10 less than on Black Friday. The eight-quart air fryer features a basket divider so that you can separate food for dual cooking and features four one-touch cooking presets.
Get the best compact, single-serve blender for just $44.88 at Walmart's winter sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
This towel warmer is on my winter wish list and Walmart has top-rated model from SLF on sale for an incredible price of $59. It features a 20L capacity and an adjustable heating timer with three options, so you can have warm towels at your ready.
Bissell carpet cleaners are another holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with this Ninja Grand Kitchen blender for $128. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, an 18-oz Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid to take your smoothie on the go, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.
The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's winter sale. The Tineco iFloor 2 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.
Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $119. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.
This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them in stock and on sale for $189.99 at Walmart. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
While this $199 price tag isn't the best deal we've seen, it's the cheapest price you can find for an Apple Watch. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.
The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great addition for the colder season, and Walmart's winter sale includes the Ranger 2.0 model for $199.99 – a record-low price. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand, a removable base plate, and an ash pan, making cleaning easier.
If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V8 Absolute is a fantastic option at just $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 - $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Looking for a cheap big-screen TV? You can't get much better than this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
Here's an incredible deal on a Roomba robot vacuum mop combo, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The j5 uses the iRobot Home App to create no-mop zones, so it will vacuum your hard floors while mopping at the same time but will avoid your carpet.
Walmart's winter sale has Samsung's best-selling 50-inch DU6900 series for just $248. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
If you're after the best-value PS5 Slim console as well as the best-value bundle, then this Fortnite Cobalt Star listing at Walmart is the way to go, with a $50 discount.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
Walmart has a $100 discount on the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction on carpets and hardwood floors, and the Shark app allows you to set cleaning schedules from anywhere.
While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $100. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream 2025 display and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $897. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,279.
