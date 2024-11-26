This $16 / £18 smart scale can go toe-to-toe with an $8,500 body comp machine, and it's a Black Friday steal

One of the most important Black Friday deals you buy this year could be a smart scale, a brilliant secret weapon when it comes to monitoring your health and fitness.

Right now at Amazon you can score the Vitafit Smart Bathroom scale I use every day for just $16 in the US, or just £18 in the UK.

Not only is this smart scale incredibly cheap, but we've tested it against an $8,500 body composition machine and found that in key metrics it can go toe-to-toe with ultra-expensive, specialist equipment.

Today's best smart scale Black Friday deals

Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scale: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Now 20% off, get the Vitafit for its lowest-ever US price of just $15.99. It comes with a great companion app for iPhone and Android and can help you track calories, BMI, body composition, and more.

Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scale: was £35.99 now £19.99 at Amazon Get a whopping 49% off the Vitafit in the UK, now just £18.47 instead of £36. It's the same great scale as the US deal, replete with body composition metrics, a 180kg weight limit, and a bright LED display.

I've been using the Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scale since June, and I love it. It's a really handy way to track fitness and health in terms of my calorie intake and overall weight. If you're trying to lose weight, gain weight, or change your body composition, understanding how many calories your body needs is vital to achieving your goals.

A smart scale like this can tell you exactly how much you weigh and how much you should be eating in order to lose, maintain, or gain weight. Not only that, but you can use the scale regularly to see if the changes you're making to your diet and exercise are actually working.

As our testing found, this scale can match a specialized body composition machine worth thousands of dollars in key metrics like weight and BMI. Body composition comes with a higher margin of error, but once you understand the variance it's incredibly useful across the board.

