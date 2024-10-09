This massive Garmin Epix Prime Day smartwatch deal could convince me to ditch my Apple Watch

I've been welded to my Apple Watch ever since it came out in 2014, but I've just spotted a hefty Garmin discount that has me looking sideways for the first time. That's because I've just found the Garmin Epix 2 on sale for Amazon Prime Day with up to 39% off, now just $549 (was $899.99) in the US, and just £346.67 (was £516) in the UK.

That's hefty saving on both of $350/$200, almost matching the best price we've seen on each.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

The Garmin Epix 2 is a rugged titanium watch, and one of Garmin's strongest competitors to the Apple Watch Ultra. It features multisport tracking, an AMOLED display, and up to 16 days of battery life in certain modes. If you're serious about sport, this could be the Apple Watch-beater you've been waiting for.

Today's best Prime Day Garmin smartwatch deals

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899.99 now $549 at Amazon

Get $350 off the usual $899 price tag in the US on both the White Titanium and Slate Steel versions of the Garmin Epix 2, featuring 16GB of onboard storage, a 1.3-inch always-on display, up to 16 days of battery life, and more.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £619.99 now £346.67 at Amazon

In the UK, you can save almost £300 on the Slate Steel Garmin Epix 2 with 64GB of onboard memory. It features the same AMOLED 1.3-inch display with always-on, as well as 24/7 health and wellness tracking including heart rate, sleep tracking, and plenty more besides.

In our Garmin Epix 2 review we loved the stunning display, advanced fitness tracking, and accurate GPS complete with excellent maps. You can't use it to make phone calls, but otherwise this thing puts up some seriously impressive stats versus the Apple Watch Ultra.

When you consider the Ultra's battery life is rated for a maximum of 72 hours, it's easy to see why this makes such a favorable alternative to the rugged Apple Watch. On test, our only other gripe was that the Epix 2 was the most expensive Garmin to date at launch, a problem easily solved by this massive discount.

Today's best Garmin deals

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK