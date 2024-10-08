These Bose QuietComfort headphones changed my life - but I wish I’d waited until Prime Day to save $150
Save a huge $150 on the Bose QuietComfort headphones this Prime Big Deal Day
Finally, Amazon Prime Day is here and one of my favorite ever purchases is available at its cheapest ever price. Right now you can grab the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon for just $199 (previously $349), saving you a massive $150!
I spent hours trawling through discount codes, trying to get the best price I could on these headphones. But even after all that research, I didn’t even come close to achieving the discount you can get right now.
Bose QuietComfort headphones benefit from a bold design, but it was the advanced noise-cancelling, 24-hour battery life, and high-fidelity audio that really attracted me to them.
Not in the US? Scroll down for more Bose QuietComfort Prime Day deals in your region.
I can’t keep quiet about this Bose QuietComfort deal
Bose QuietComfort: was $349 now $199 at Amazon
With a massive $150 discount, these QuietComfort headphones are currently the cheapest we have ever seen them. Even without this saving they offer impressive value and are packed with features including Quiet and Aware modes, high-fidelity audio and EQ control, impressive battery life (up to 24-hours), and the ability to toggle between multiple Bluetooth devices.
These are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. I’ve worn them on long-haul flights, in never-ending meetings, and during epic workouts. In all scenarios they've remained comfortable, effortlessly drowned out background noise, and delivered fantastic audio quality.
Mostly I love these headphones because they are practical. High enough quality to rely on, but affordable enough to chuck in my bag when travelling without worrying too much.
The ability to toggle between Quiet and Aware modes makes them perfect in semi-social settings such as the gym or office. Plus, being able to switch between multiple Bluetooth devices has been a game changer. No longer do I have to fiddle around with settings as I flick between work calls and podcasts or personal calls and gaming.
Honestly, I wish I had waited until today to buy my Bose QuietComfort headphones, after all, who wouldn't want an extra $150 in their pocket? But I don't regret buying them for one second.
For me, only one question remains - should I buy another pair?
