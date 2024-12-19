There's still time – 29 last-minute gifts at Amazon that arrive before Christmas
Air fryers, smart home gadgets, stocking stuffers and more
If you're panicking because you still need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping – I've got you covered. Amazon has hundreds of items that still arrive before Christmas, and as a bonus, they're also on sale.
• Shop more last-minute deals at Amazon
I've scoured Amazon's last-minute gift ideas and hand-picked the 29 best deals from brands like Apple, Keurig, Ninja, and Bissell. You'll find a wide range of items on sale, including best-selling kitchen appliances, smart home gadgets, Apple devices, robot vacuums, and cheap stocking stuffers, with prices starting at just $17.99.
A few of my personal favorite gift ideas include Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $134.99, this Nextmug temperature-controlled mug on sale for $99.94, and the Ninja Air Fryer Pro on sale for $89.98.
All of Amazon's last-minute gifts arrive before Christmas for Prime members, and if you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Christmas is less than a week away, so time is running out to order your gift in time for the big day.
29 last-minute Amazon gifts that arrive before Christmas
Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display. Arrives before Christmas
This set of double-wall glass mugs would make a great Christmas gift for the coffee lover in your life. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy a latte or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature. Arrives before Christmas
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24. 97. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them. Arrives before Christmas
The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for its lowest price yet at Amazon right now. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means. Arrives before Christmas
The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets and makes a great stocking stuffer. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $24, only $4 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas
You can also get a four-pack on sale for $72.99
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's offer is $6 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Arrives before Christmas
Amazon's last-minute gifts include the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $34.99 - $5 shy of the lowest-ever price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.
Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal is a return to the record-low price. Arrives before Christmas
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site. Arrives before Christmas
This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my Christmas wish list. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's also the perfect gift to yourself to get a head start on your New Year cleaning relations. Arrives before Christmas
My favorite last-minute gift is Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet, on sale for a record-low price of $54.99. It's a great gift idea for anyone on your list, with an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather. Arrives before Christmas
Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price. Arrives before Christmas
Give the gift of home security with the best-selling Ring Doorbell for just $59.99. I own the Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Arrives before Christmas
The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets and makes a great stocking stuffer. Today's deal from Amazon brings a four-pack down to $72.99, which is only $3 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas
The best-selling 23andMe DNA testA is a unique Christmas gift idea, and Amazon has the kit on sale for $79 - a record-low price. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test you can take at home. Arrives before Christmas
An air fryer is another popular gift idea, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too. Arrives before Christmas
This is a product I own and love and is a popular Christmas gift idea. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more for under $100. Arrives before Christmas
If you're to gift a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $84.99 – $5 more than the record-low. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. Arrives before Christmas.
I can't think of a better last-minute gift that people will actually love than this Nextmug temperature-controlled coffee mug. It solves the problem of your coffee getting cold with self-heating technology that can keep your beverage warm, hot, or piping hot for hours. Arrives before Christmas
Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging. Arrives before Christmas
Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record-low. Arrives before Christmas
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience. Arrives before Christmas
Tools are always a popular gift idea, and Amazon has this Dewalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit on sale for $129. The kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger. Arrives before Christmas
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller during holiday sales because it makes a great Christmas gift. Today's deal brings the price down $134.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks. Arrives before Christmas
A robot vacuum has always been on my Christmas wish list, and maybe this year, it will come true thanks to this deal on the popular Eufy model. The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when it encounters a spot needing a deeper cleaning. Arrives before Christmas
If you're looking for Apple's cheapest smartwatch, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $189. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features. Arrives before Christmas
The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for $299.99, only $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The Tineco Floor One S5 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep. Arrives before Christmas
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.