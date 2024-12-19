There's still time – 29 last-minute gifts at Amazon that arrive before Christmas

Apple AirTag:

was $29

now $24 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets and makes a great stocking stuffer. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $24, only $4 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas



You can also get a four-pack on sale for $72.99