The LG Gram is one of my favorite laptops – and it's heavily discounted for Prime Day right now

The LG Gram has long been one of my favorite laptop models, right up there with the likes of Dell's XPS series or Razer's iconic Blade gaming laptops. The product line has often frequented our ranking of the best laptops, and for good reason: they're lightweight, powerful, and stylish machines.

Now, Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and I'm pleased to report that there's a variety of discounts across the Gram lineup: from the LG Gram SuperSlim 15 OLED down from $1,999.99 to $1,599.99 to the compact and versatile LG Gram 14 2-in-1, now down to just $899.99 at Amazon.

Shoppers in the UK can enjoy some tasty Gram discounts too, with the 2023 LG Gram SuperSlim OLED for £1,199 at Amazon - a third off retail price and the cheapest it's ever sold for - or the big-screen LG Gram 16 for £1,149 down from £1,749. Whatever you're looking for, there's a great Gram deal to be found today.

Today's best LG Gram deals in the US

LG Gram 14 2-in-1: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Display - 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen

Processor - Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 512GB SSD

OS - Windows 11 A massive $400 off the 2-in-1 model of the LG Gram 14 makes this pricey but powerful touchscreen laptop a far more welcome recommendation from us. Thanks to its 13th-gen Intel i7 CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, it offers speedy performance and fantastic versatility thanks to its 360-degree hinge, long-lasting 72Whr battery, and bundled smart stylus.

LG Gram 17: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon

Display - 17-inch WQXGA

Processor - Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 2TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 If you're hunting for a big-screen laptop with specs to match, this LG Gram 17 - now $300 off at Amazon - is the way to go. Packing a 13th-gen Intel CPU and Nvidia graphics card along with 32GB of RAM and a whopping two terabytes of storage, this is a powerhouse productivity laptop perfect for working from home.

LG Gram 16 Pro: was $1,999.99 now $1,568.46 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch OLED

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 Save over $430 on the LG Gram 16 Pro - a large-screen but lightweight professional laptop with a gorgeous QHD+ OLED display. Packing the latest high-end Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, this laptop is fully equipped for handling the latest AI-powered productivity tools like Microsoft Copilot, and with a 1TB drive, you'll have plenty of room for all your files too.

LG Gram SuperSlim 15 OLED: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6-inch OLED

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 2TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 A powerful and - as the name implies - incredibly thin and light laptop, the LG Gram SuperSlim 15 OLED is a great pick for anyone who prizes portability over all else. It doesn't skimp in other areas though, with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a huge 2TB of storage, and a vibrant OLED display that boasts incredible contrast and color reproduction.

Today's best LG Gram deals in the UK

LG Gram SuperSlim 15 OLED: was £1,799.99 now £1,199 at Amazon

Display - 15.6-inch OLED

Processor - Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 At just 10.9mm thick and weighing less than one kilogram, the LG Gram SuperSlim 15 is a portable productivity laptop that ticks all our boxes for what a good laptop should be. A Core i7 processor and 1TB SSD are joined by a high-contrast OLED display that offers vibrant, sharp colors - perfect for a spot of Netflix after work.

LG Gram 16: was £1,749.99 now £1,149 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch WQXGA

Processor - Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 Save over a third off retail price on this LG Gram 16 in Obsidian, featuring a 16-inch high-resolution QHD+ display and a powerful 12-core Intel i7 processor. With a 1TB SSD, you'll have plenty of room for all your files, while the slim design and comfortable keyboard make working on this laptop a dream.

LG Gram 17: was £1,899.99 now £1,299 at Amazon

Display - 17-inch WQXGA

Processor - Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM - 32GB DDR5

Storage - 2TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 With a huge £600 discount, this is a seriously high-end productivity laptop with a massive 17-inch anti-glare display and a full-sized keyboard with numpad. Despite that huge screen, it weighs just 1.35kg, and is ultra slim without sacrificing physical ports (HDMI is a must). The i7-1360P CPU can handle most productivity workloads with ease, and Dolby Atmos audio support is just the cherry on top here.

All of the LG Gram deals above are excellent, but be warned – there are a few less-than-stellar discounts on similar models floating around, so don't jump on the laptop you want if the deal is less than 10% off.

I'd also note that all the above models are laptops I would personally recommend based on their up-to-date specs. You'll likely also find some Gram models with older internal components on sale; as a general rule of thumb, anything with a 12th-gen or newer CPU should be fine, but don't go picking something with an outdated processor just because it's cheap!

If you'd like to check out some different brands, our list of the best Prime Day laptop deals features a range of Windows, ChromeOS, and macOS devices - so you're sure to find something that suits your needs.

