If you're looking for the most elite TV you can get for the lowest price today, let me point you towards the LG G4 OLED TV for £1,099 (was £1,699) at Amazon. Or, if you plan to wall-mount it, you can get it without its stand (but with a wall mount in the box) for just £999 at Harvey Norman.

A word of warning: there are very few of these TVs left! I expect they'll be gone long before Amazon Prime Day finishes, so I've also included some alternatives further down.

The LG G4 is a TV from 2024, and has been succeeded by the LG G5 – which costs twice as much. For this price, the G4 is absolutely my Prime Day TV pick personally – I would buy this, if I didn't already have an OLED TV I'm happy with. If you want more options at different budgets, though, here's my full UK Prime Day TV deals round-up.

Today's best LG G4 OLED TV deal

LG 55-inch G4 OLED TV with stand: was £1,699 now £1,099 at Amazon This is a phenomenal OLED TV for the price, delivering really bright images, top-class image processing, and every gaming feature you could imagine – it's totally future-proof. You're getting elite image quality at a mid-range price (by OLED standards). At the time of publishing, there are only a few left, so don't miss out! This version has a stand so it can sit on a TV unit.

LG 55-inch G4 OLED TV with wall mount: was £1,699 now £999 at harveynorman.co.uk The exact same TV, the exact same stunning image quality and advanced features – but you can save £100 if you plan to wall-mount it, because this deal comes with a special mount in the box that holds the TV against the wall with zero gap. However, there's no regular stand in this deal. (You can buy one later as an add-on if you need it.) This version does not have a stand, but has a custom flush wall-mount in the box.

The LG G4 has a brighter screen than the more mid-range LG C4 (which also has an excellent deal right now, though, as I'll get to in a minute) – this doesn't just mean that HDR images and colours pop even more and look richer, it also means the TV holds up better in bright rooms, and doesn't get washed out or overcome by reflections as easily. It's a more flexible TV as a result.

But to be clear, the extra brightness also means that it does just look amazing – we gave it the full five stars in our LG G4 review.

That's not just because of the image quality, but also because it's totally future-proof when it comes to features. It has every gaming feature you could need, including 4K 144Hz and variable refresh rate support on all four HDMI ports. LG has also promised five years of software updates, so it'll keep getting new features for years.

More Prime Day OLED deals I rate if you missed the G4

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199.99 now £859.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen the magnificent LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This is a magnificent TV for this price, delivering stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support.

Philips OLED759 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £999 now £749 at Amazon This budget OLED TV is great value – it's not as bright as more expensive models, but it has access to all the key streaming services, supports 4K 120Hz gaming with variable refresh rate, and delivers the amazing contrast you expect from an OLED TV. But it also has Ambilight, which uses LEDs around the edge to spread light matching what's on-screen onto the wall around the TV, making it feel like an even bigger screen and more immersive experience.

Philips OLED809 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,098.98 now £819 at Amazon A small OLED TV that feels much bigger than it is, thanks to its Ambilight, which gently spreads light matching whatever's happening on-screen onto the wall around the TV – so this is perfect for people with limited space, but big ambitions. It's also a seriously great OLED TV, crucially, earning 4.5 stars in our review – it delivers stunning colours, tons of detail, and great streaming support on its Google TV software. This has fallen by a further £30 since the start of Prime Day.

