The best Black Friday deal is Apple's M1 MacBook Air for the insane price of $599.99

Black Friday is nearly officially here, but you don’t need to wait to find an outstanding deal or score savings on a most-wanted piece of tech. We’ve already been rounding up the very best of the best Black Friday deals, but I’ve just found one that punches above the rest … if you’ve been waiting for a Mac, this is the one for you.



• Shop Walmart's full sale

Walmart is now discounting the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 even further, allowing you to get this Apple Intelligence-ready laptop for just $599.99 (originally $699.99). This is a crazy discount on an already discounted laptop and the lowest price we've tracked. When my colleague Lance Ulanoff wrote about it in March, it was only $699.99.

It's important to remember that when the M1 MacBook Air was still in the lineup, its MSRP was $999.99, so this is an Apple MacBook for insanely cheap.

While it’s not a top-of-the-line configuration or even with 16GB of RAM, we can’t understate the value here. For $599.99, you get your pick of color – gold, Silver, or Space Gray – and a 13-inch Retina display in an ultra-portable build with the M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s pretty wild.

The best Black Friday deal: M1 MacBook Air

While a MacBook Air with a wedged design is no longer in the lineup, it's one of the most iconic builds for a portable computer ever – and it's a reminder of when Steve Jobs pulled the original MacBook Air out of an inter-office envelope in 2008.

The M1 MacBook Air is ultra-portable and just 0.63 inches thick at its thickest point in either Gold, Silver, or Space Gray. You also get two USB-C ports and a headphone jack in the thin build.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 earned a full four and a half stars in our review, and we called it "Still a brilliant laptop." Apple's first entry into its own chips breathed new life into the laptop, and its very much-supported offering still leapfrogging performance over Intel-powered Macs. In fact, this MacBook Air can still run the latest version of macOS – Sequoia – and even supports Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools. It will be able to run Image Playground and make custom emojis.

That's a testament to the performance of the M1 MacBook Air, which still delivers all-day battery life, and right now, thanks to an epic Black Friday deal courtesy of Walmart, you can score it for just $599.99 right now. And to be clear, it's not refurbished, this is brand-new in box. Just under $600 for a brand-new MacBook Air.