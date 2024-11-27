The best Black Friday deal is Apple's M1 MacBook Air for the insane price of $599.99
Hurry – this steal of a deal won't last long
Black Friday is nearly officially here, but you don’t need to wait to find an outstanding deal or score savings on a most-wanted piece of tech. We’ve already been rounding up the very best of the best Black Friday deals, but I’ve just found one that punches above the rest … if you’ve been waiting for a Mac, this is the one for you.
• Shop Walmart's full sale
Walmart is now discounting the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 even further, allowing you to get this Apple Intelligence-ready laptop for just $599.99 (originally $699.99). This is a crazy discount on an already discounted laptop and the lowest price we've tracked. When my colleague Lance Ulanoff wrote about it in March, it was only $699.99.
It's important to remember that when the M1 MacBook Air was still in the lineup, its MSRP was $999.99, so this is an Apple MacBook for insanely cheap.
While it’s not a top-of-the-line configuration or even with 16GB of RAM, we can’t understate the value here. For $599.99, you get your pick of color – gold, Silver, or Space Gray – and a 13-inch Retina display in an ultra-portable build with the M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s pretty wild.
The best Black Friday deal: M1 MacBook Air
No, that's not a typo – Walmart has the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 for just $599.99. That's a $100 discount from the current list price of $699.99 and a $400 price cut from the original $999.99 MSRP. That's a wild deal for a new MacBook with a 13-inch Retina display, an M1 chip that runs the current version of macOS and Apple Intelligence features, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Plus, you can pick the color you want.
While a MacBook Air with a wedged design is no longer in the lineup, it's one of the most iconic builds for a portable computer ever – and it's a reminder of when Steve Jobs pulled the original MacBook Air out of an inter-office envelope in 2008.
The M1 MacBook Air is ultra-portable and just 0.63 inches thick at its thickest point in either Gold, Silver, or Space Gray. You also get two USB-C ports and a headphone jack in the thin build.
The 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 earned a full four and a half stars in our review, and we called it "Still a brilliant laptop." Apple's first entry into its own chips breathed new life into the laptop, and its very much-supported offering still leapfrogging performance over Intel-powered Macs. In fact, this MacBook Air can still run the latest version of macOS – Sequoia – and even supports Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools. It will be able to run Image Playground and make custom emojis.
That's a testament to the performance of the M1 MacBook Air, which still delivers all-day battery life, and right now, thanks to an epic Black Friday deal courtesy of Walmart, you can score it for just $599.99 right now. And to be clear, it's not refurbished, this is brand-new in box. Just under $600 for a brand-new MacBook Air.
More of today's Black Friday sales
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.