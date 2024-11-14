Sick of your laptop lacking USB ports? This Black Friday USB hub deal from Amazon could fix that

We have a few weeks left until Black Friday, but that hasn't stopped retailers from offering tempting deals already, like this TP-Link Powered USB Hub deal from Amazon in the US, where you can get it for $26.99, down from $34.99.

These days, we're seeing more laptops with fewer inputs and ports in a bid to keep their designs as slim as possible, and lots of peripherals people own still connect via USB, rather than wirelessly. This USB hub has seven USB 3.0 ports and two smart charging USB ports. The two smart charging ports are specially designed for ultra-fast charging of your devices, whatever their size.

It's compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome, and Linux, and brings speedy data transfers of up to 5Gbps. Plus, with built-in surge protection, both you and your data will be safe.

This USB Hub works by just plugging it into your laptop or PC, so downloading and installing new drivers isn't necessary.

Today's best TP-Link Powered USB Hub deal in the US

TP-Link Powered USB Hub: was $34.99 now $26.99 at Amazon US This is a versatile hub, offering seven high-speed USB 3.0 data ports and two smart charging ports. Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome, and Linux, it can handle multiple devices — from keyboards to hard drives — while ensuring fast data transfers of up to 5Gbps. The smart charging feature delivers optimized power for quick device charging, and built-in protections safeguard both devices and data.

As well as all the benefits above, you can get this TP-Link Powered USB Hub with the manufacturer's two-year warranty.

