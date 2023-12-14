Shop the 15 best white elephant gifts from Amazon under $30

Looking to pick up a last-minute white elephant gift? Amazon is an excellent destination thanks to its wide variety of products, price points, and fast two-day shipping. If you need help finding that perfect gift, I've gone through Amazon's site and listed the 15 best white elephant gifts below, all of which arrive before Christmas and cost under $30.



The white elephant gifts listed below include a mix of tech gadgets, handy appliances, viral beauty items, and smart home devices. All of the gift ideas are also either on sale or offer terrific value for money, so you're grabbing a bargain either way.



Some highlights include this top-rated mini waffle maker for just $12, the best-selling Echo Pop smart speaker on sale for $17.99, and the viral Fullstar vegetable chopper marked down to $28.49.



The 15 best white elephant gifts from Amazon

Zulay Powerful Milk Frother: was $19.99 now $9.85 at Amazon

A great white elephant gift for the coffee lover is this ZUlay milk frother on sale for just $9.85. Available in several color choices, you can whip up foamy, delicious cream in seconds to add to your coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. Arrives before Christmas

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $50 now $9.99 at Amazon

LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $9.99 - the lowest-ever price. Perfect for camping or hikes, the hand-held LifeStraw filters bacteria & parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water. Arrives before Christmas

Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles: $12.99 at Amazon

While this mega-popular waffle maker isn't on sale, it's still fantastically priced at just $12.99. The mini waffle maker is available in several colors and can not only whip up waffles, but you can also make hash browns, cookies, and even biscuit pizzas. Arrives before Christmas

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap tech stocking stuffer? Amazon has the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas

Oster Electric Wine Opener: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Who wouldn't want an electric wine opener as a white elephant gift? Amazon has the top-rated Oster model on sale for just $19.99. The electric wine opener removes the work in seconds, and the foil cutter easily removes the seal. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Arrives before Christmas

Bedsure Fleece Bed Blankets Queen Size: was $39.99 now $20.89 at Amazon

This cozy (and large) fleece blanket has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's now on sale for just $20.89. Available in several different color choices, the queen-size blanket is made with premium microfiber so you can stay warm and comfortable at a super adorable price. Arrives before Christmas

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $36.99 now $22.49 at Amazon

For just $22.49, you can grab these double-wall glass coffee mugs at Amazon. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature. Arrives before Christmas

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $22.58 at Amazon

The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for just $22.58. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed. Arrives before Christmas

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot would make a great white elephant gift, and it's on sale for a record-low price of $22.99. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $24 at Amazon

The viral Laneige lip sleeping mask was a break-out best-seller at this year's Prime Day sale, and while it's not currently on sale, it's in stock and will ship before Christmas. The berry-flavored mask contains antioxidants and vitamin C for long-lasting moisture, allowing you to achieve butter-soft and smooth lips overnight. Arrives before Christmas

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones, on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $29 now $27 at Amazon

You might win at your white elephant party with the best-selling Apple AirTag, which rarely gets discounted but is on sale for $27 at Amazon. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $28.49 at Amazon

Another popular white elephant gift is the Fullstar vegetable chopper, which has over 60,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at this year's Black Friday sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $28.49. Arrives before Christmas

