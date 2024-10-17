Samsung's incredible Galaxy Watch 6 drops to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday

Smartwatches are more popular than ever thanks to their ability to tell the time, track health, and extend the functionality of mobile phones. They're also a popular category during the Black Friday deals event, and I've just spotted the best-selling Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on sale for $169.99 at Amazon (it was $299.99).

This price drop brings it back down to a record low. With not long until Christmas, now is an ideal time to get an early present or even buy one for yourself. If you already own a Samsung phone, this is one of the most compatible options around.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches around at the moment thanks to its gorgeous design and impressive feature set. The $130 discount is one of the best offers we've seen since Samsung released it. Alongside smartwatch features you'll also benefit from personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching, and heart monitoring functionality.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review will help you decide whether this is the smartwatch for you. The watch features a slim display, strap-swapping capabilities, and enough processing power and RAM to keep everything moving smoothly.

There is also an abundance of health and fitness features to enjoy, including custom workouts, sleep tracking, and exercise tracking. The watch doesn't have built-in GPS, but if you connect it via Bluetooth with your phone, you can piggyback on your phone's GPS.

We've curated a list of all of the best smartwatches with comparisons based on features, specs, and price. This is one of the best starting points if you're trying to figure out which is the best option for you.